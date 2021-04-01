On March 31, Colorado Springs media outlets and local social media threads went bananas over the announcement of Whataburger planning to open in the Springs come fall, 2021.
Strangers, friends and even professional colleagues all posted odes and mini love letters and superlative statements in ALL CAPS and championed things like spicy ketchup. It was like the proclamation that Christ himself was coming, but you know, in a foodie way.
I observed, shrugged, sought counsel from a trusted former Austinite for cultural back story (as the franchise hails from Texas), and I ultimately got grumpy. Why? Because I'm an A-hole food critic, firstly, and one employed by an alternative newsweekly, importantly. All journalists' jobs should be to question things; the remaining alt weekly ones of us out there tend to take the further step of being acerbic, because someone still has to call bullshit on bigger institutions (hopefully in more creative and still fair and professional ways).
Read this as my personal opinion despite it being published by the Indy. My food critiques have always been my own, subjective of course, and biased in my own ways — such as favoring indie outfits, locally sourced items, sustainability-minded menus, etc. (Alt weeklies have taken stances to be outwardly biased in certain ways, such as being pro-LGBTQ, champions of diversity, environmentalists, and more.)
Anyway, back to what Whataburger's pending arrival suddenly made me mentally riff on. It's another chain with another cult following that's arguably not well deserved (according the Austinite, who has only fealty to childhood memories of the place, i.e. nostalgia, more than a fondness for the flavors on display). I haven't eaten at the place, so I can't say personally with my own palate. So I'm not here to bash what I don't know. (I missed an opportunity to become informed on a recent connection in the Dallas airport, where I did witness an insanely long line for a Whataburger kiosk. I will say the food didn't look particularly delicious.)
Here, I'm employing Whataburger as a symbol of chain culture at-large versus independent eateries to offer an opinion and perhaps open a discussion.
When In-N-Out recently opening in the Springs, the hype was even bigger and hours-long lines sprawled around blocks (seemingly wiping out any air quality gains we were making with less traffic on the roads during the quarantine, thanks to idling engines). Were people that bored? Was it really worth the wait? Some said yes, methinks justifying their actions of enduring such a long line — there's basic social psychology principles that apply.
What was disappointing during this time was our area kitchens continued to struggle for survival, and our town's residents were signaling that they cared more about fast food burgers than making sure we would have a vibrant local food scene still standing once the virus settled down.
Sure, there's a place for some chains in our city that do employ some people and sometimes act in ways our locals do (like giving back to area nonprofits, at least during media openings). But remember that much less money stays in the local economy when spent at chains than at local shops. (There's a lot of data out there to support this, but one of the first things that popped up in a search for me was "The money we spend locally will generate three and a half times more wealth for the local economy compared to chain-owned businesses.")
So my question is how many chains do we really need per capita? How many will be too many? In-N-Out is already planning another location and rumors and veiled reporting have it Whataburger won't stop at one spot either.
Kristy Kreme is coming back. Wienerschnitzel (the hot dog equivalent of In-N-Out according to a recent Gazette article) will open soon. El Pollo Loco has plans for us. Then there's the regional chains with less locations, like Mici Handcrafted Italian, that won't be small for long.
Mici is just the latest Denver-born concept to bleed south to the springs with plans for locations plural. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar exemplifies how smaller, fine dining restaurant groups like its parent company Big Red F (which does boast a lot of locations between its concepts, which I personally enjoy) will steamroll our marketplace if they so choose to do so. (My colleague Griffin Swartzell will offer some continuing commentary in the April 7 Indy print edition on the "Denverization" we've already observed, and at turns championed as its elevated the bar in ways.)
I recently attended the media preview for Birdcall, another growing, Denver chain and I rather liked it, noting how their model could revolutionize fast food. That's because they are trying to support local growers/producers in a meaningful way while doing volume sales, and lead with a social-impact mindset (1 percent back, a zero waste mission and meals for frontline pandemic workers).
If more chains would do something similar rather than uphold the broken industrial food system in the U.S. (read: inhumane factory farms, poor labor conditions, environmental disasters, unsustainable growth in a limited resource world, etc.) I might not have as much beef with them. But they perpetuate the cheap meal at all costs (other than the true cost we should be paying, as with fossil fuels). And while they may be affordable for disadvantaged communities, that's only in the short term of filling a hungry belly — long term the health impacts (obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and onward) take a toll.
My other gripe: unique culture. When all of America looks the same (aside from small pockets of indie eateries and small-town mom and pops) what will be special about travel in terms of food and drink experiences? People have long opined on whether we need a Starbucks on every block (or Chipotle or McDonald's, or pick your brand).
Back to our symbol: Wasn't it special to be in Texas so you could nab a Whataburger on its home turf and enjoy something in a limited capacity, making it special because you can't just drive down the block to grab it whenever you want? Going to Texas, if you're that person, was extra cool because you knew you could make a mission to get that burger, just as in California you may have taken time out to hit an In-N-Out. Will the hype survive the mass-market spread of all these brands? Will they still be special, or become old hat?
Actually, I don't care about the answer to that question because I would feel no sympathy in the matter. They're chains.
Let's conclude by talking about Colorado Springs and where we want our food scene to go. And who we want to be as a city, and where we want to spend our dollars as consumers to vote our conscience.
Our town leaders seem bent on endless growth and don't seem to mind that we'll be the next Denver, with costs driven up, people priced out and streets clogged with traffic (like arteries clogged with cholesterol from fast food, just so we can plug an on-topic analogy here for alt weekly snark). Will this be the city you want to live in still in 5, 10, 20 years — or will you be fleeing it for quieter pastures?
I could digress even further, on topics of affordable housing, water in the West (i.e. inevitable drought that defies enlarging communities) and so much more, but just focusing on our food and drink scene since my tangent grows long — I just want people to take a moment of reflection to factor in the growth of chain food here and decide if they wish to be complicit or part of a resistance.
It's simple. Complicit is not caring and following hype from spot to spot with each opening and perhaps becoming a regular at many corporate chains, rarely making the effort to shop local. The resistance is intentionally spending dollars with independent outfits, knowing it will financially feed our community more and help us retain some sense of a unique identity.
My take is the hype is just that. Find me any chain item and I can find you a local rival, and in most cases a far superior product for not too much more money. We can do all these things for ourselves better, bolster our own kitchens, help new creative chefs come up, and elevate our scene from within. We can do better than be steamrolled from the outside. The question is, do we care to?
So what about Whataburger? I don't have a problem with them specifically, as I don't even know them. My problem is with what they represent, and the approaching storm clouds over Pikes Peak as they and all of their ilk line up to fill our last real estate cavities with silly corporate slogans, calorie-bloated foods and some sense of false belonging based on buying into highly processed hype.
My chef pal Shane Lyons said it best in his heartfelt opinion column in the Indy this past December, "Regardless of how many waves crash on our beach, we must take care to protect the line in the sand."
That in mind, I think I'd rather try Whataburger next time I'm in Texas.