Last week, we reported on Distillery 291’s upcoming move to 4242 N. Nevada Ave. We found out about it because we’d dropped by to pick up some to-go cocktails the week prior. As a COVID adaptation, the distillery began selling cute 100 ml. flask-shaped glass to-go bottles of their cocktails ($10; or six for $50). Each comes with garnishes and a printed recipe and serving instructions. We nab the Turn Turn Turn and Night Herding.
The first spikes 291’s five-month-aged American Whiskey with a maple-thyme-sea salt syrup and Fee Brothers Old Fashion bitters, adding a thyme twig and lemon peel for aromatics, over ice. Given the herbal element, it’s great for fall/winter. I get distracted taking photos and accidentally pour the Night Herding over ice in a rocks glass before realizing my mistake (“Dammit man, the tag says ‘neat in a coupe glass!’”), meaning my notes should account for dilution.
Still, it’s a fine drink, built off 291’s one-year-aged, aspen stave-finished Small Batch Colorado Bourbon that gets house coffee and cherry liqueurs, Angostura bitters, Fee Brothers black walnut bitters and Luxardo cherry and chocolate shavings for garnish. It’s predictably sweet, but no cloying drinkable dessert; more of a fine after-dinner sip, still whiskey-forward.