I had a simple question: Why do beer flights these days commonly cost $12, when pints, typically totaling the same volume, cost around half as much?
We all know paying nearly double to drink the same amount equates to a shit proposition, but many of us brew devotees have a FOMO-like desire to try everything at a local brewery, to sample the full prowess of a place, to not get stuck committed to a whole pint before we discern whether we’re gonna want that 16 full ounces of a certain beer. We generally know our preferences for different styles, but due to inconsistency in the marketplace (to put it politely), not all IPAs are created equal(ly good), and just because you like Hefeweizens or saisons or pilsners or porters doesn’t mean you’re going to like the particular one at a brew house that’s new to you.
So, we pay the asshole tax. We bear the burden of the extra time and labor it takes for a bartender to carefully pour four small glasses and set the array neatly on a taster paddle, often a pretty, customized piece, but sometimes a generic block that screams “afterthought.”
But is that it? Can that be the sole reason for doubling the price? Is it a disincentive meant to discourage exploration and instead put us in our proper place (a pint) to shut up and sip — and too bad if you don’t like it, just 15 more ounces to go until you can try another? (In fairness most places give a complimentary sample splash or two, but let’s not derail this investigation over that.) Should we feel sorry for making someone on the clock pour more and chat less? (Please direct hate mail for that comment to my email above.)
No, that can’t be it. Let’s label the time and labor a part of the premium price, perhaps a primary and majority factor, but definitely not the whole that puts the “hole” in the asshole tax. So to find out what’s actually behind it, I reached out to nearly a dozen local brewers, breweries and beer sources to ask about the math behind the multiplicity. I heard back from around half, but with plenty of opinions and bookkeeping insights. Could they justify the upcharge in the end? Well, dear drinker, you decide.
I want to start with the first to respond, Liz Bell, wife of Curtis Bell and co-owner of the newly opened Bell Brothers Brewing. And I want to portray Bell Brothers as the world beater out of the gate. Not necessarily a hero among villains, but a potential model of the way things could be in a capitalistic landscape where it’s sadly more than common to see businesses charge more simply because they can — at turns for perception or prestige (brand name) or just taking advantage of somewhat gullible people beyond maxing margins.
What makes Bell so special? They’re only charging five damn dollars for four 4-ounce pours of their flagship beers. Five bucks, that’s it! Less than half the going rate. And wait for it... “It’s not that we aren’t still turning a profit on that,” Bell says.
Oh snap! Did Bell Brothers essentially just call everybody out, just weeks into their existence Downtown? No. They simply priced paddles the way they wished based on their own experiences as consumers elsewhere.
“Curtis and I are budget-conscious,” she says. “But we like to try everything when we go out. It’s hard to get him not to do full flights, even if there’s 20 beers. He wants people here to be able to come in and enjoy an evening without breaking the bank.” That in mind, they’ve also priced house pints at $5 in a marketplace now used to $6 to $7 pints. (Bell does charge more for guest beers because of higher cost, and that’s not getting into high-alcohol by volume or barrel-aged beers, which rightfully command more.)
“We aren’t trying to lowball other breweries,” she insists. “We know we could charge more, what the market will bear, but we didn’t want our flights to be more expensive than our pints.”
So how does Bell do it all so cheap, compared to their peers who face the same rising costs that are currently forcing most food and drink establishments to raise prices across their menus? (That’s thanks to the pandemic, supply-chain issues, inflation, etc., and I’ll elaborate on that below.) She points me to their “engineers brewing beers” tagline, noting their meticulous mindset. “We put engineering processes into the management in the brewhouse; we eke out every bit of efficiency and run with lean manufacturing.”
They’ve also selected fewer base malts so they can buy in bulk and keep materials costs down. And, like most places, they train staff to pour correctly so foam doesn’t needlessly run down the drain, wasting product. That’s a predictable factor that could reasonably account for an extra buck or two charged for a flight anywhere, and Bell says the other key is making sure the carbonation’s adjusted perfectly so the beer’s not overly foamy to begin with. Ultimately accounting for the $5 flight, she says, “We want our customers to get the experience they want, to try everything and find out what they like, which makes them more likely to become a repeat customer and maybe bring new people.”
Running lean to account for savings makes enough sense, but that introduces myriad factors specifically related to capacity and overhead. What local pioneer and stalwart Bristol Brewing Co. can achieve at huge volumes compared to tiny nanobreweries by way of discounted bulk orders (buying multiple palates of grain versus individual bags) would at a glance make you think they’re the ones that could own the least expensive beer flight in town. Though they don’t hit $5, Bristol does come in at a fair and rare $9 for four 5-ounce pours on flagships; still dollars less than others.
A similar local Goliath with a big footprint is Pikes Peak Brewing Co., which is one of the guest breweries on tap at Bell Brothers, and who contract brewed some of their beer to help them get launched before their own brewhouse was functional. I heard from Chris Wright, founder and head brewer, who shared that Pikes Peak “offers multiples of 4x 5.5-ounce samples. Most of them are $3.40. Some beers are higher based on higher costs to produce. This works out to a small upcharge per ounce due to higher labor, cost to wash glassware, etc. But we think samplers are a great way to get a sense of a brewery.”
Another aspect to consider with Pikes Peak, specific to their Downtown Lager House, is the lengthier fermentation process on lagers, which equates to longer warehousing and less annual turnover of storage tanks versus quicker moving ales. Details like that matter when it comes to final pricing, but Pikes Peak opted to standardize pint prices between locations so customers can expect to pay the same Downtown or in Monument.
Chase Perry, brewer and co-owner at Metric Brewing Company, who formerly worked at Bristol, cites a list of components to final cost, for which his outfit utilizes smart software to track and price their beers down to the ounce. “A ton of things contribute to what you’re actually making on a beer,” he says, down to minutiae like how much beer the hops absorb. Overhead alone determines a business’ financial calculations. Is a building owned or rented? How much debt is on the books? Ponder payroll differences between longtime or newbie employees. Is someone predominantly using a cheap, 35-cent-per-pound base malt compared to a 55-cent or primo 85-cent malt? And extrapolate that out to a multiple-thousand-pound order. A single Bristol grain order is five times the size of a typical Metric Brewing order.
Perry says grain prices across the board went up three times last year, making orders now already $200 to $300 more expensive than they were. That affects everybody, and so does the new higher cost on aluminum cans (for crowlers) and so many more brew-house items. “People want that $5, 16-ounce pint they came to know in the ’90s and 2000s,” he says, “but everything’s more expensive, and we have to price-adjust.”
Metric falls in line with the current rough average of $12 per beer flight, in their case with four 5.5-ounce beers. They also sell in 10-, 12- and 14.5-ounce pours (each of which is actually a little more given head height, he points out). “I don’t think anyone in town is trying to screw the customer,” he says. “Inflation is real... We are all businesses, which are inherently capitalistic. You have to make money [to stay alive]. Maybe that’s to grow, or toward some different goal. The idea of Metric is to serve the community, not take over the town.”
Perry says he sells “a ton” of flights, especially to first-time guests, and he considers them “a very easy introduction into what the brewery is trying to showcase... they’re a good addition for any craft brewery.”
That said, he spills a little not-so-secret industry secret: “Flights are a pain in the ass. I won’t sugarcoat it.”
They’re no big deal when service is slow, but when a 16-top comes in and orders multiple flights all at once, “it’s a server’s nightmare,” he says. “But regardless of how much servers hate them, they’re necessary. We don’t want to discourage people from ordering them... Still, we encourage people to go for the gusto and buy a pint.”
When he’s manned the bar, Perry’s had customers treat the free sample pours like an indecisive visit to Baskin-Robbins, tasting down the taps beyond a societally agreed polite number before choosing. One lady was hemming and hawing her way up to her eighth pour, he says, before “her dad called her out — I just laughed.”
Perry hasn’t talked shop with the Bell Brothers team yet or tried their beers, but before we end our chat, he proffers a bet, sight unseen: “A year from now, if they’re still selling a flight for $5, I’ll buy you a beer.”
Confessing a “pain in the ass” isn’t the same as copping to an asshole tax, and Perry stands by the industry’s claimed true cost of beer to the consumer, allowing for fair profit margin and all. I knew going into this story that it was extremely unlikely any business owner was going to straight up tell me that “yeah, flights are annoying, so we fleece you.”
So I knew I had to find someone else inside the industry, not tethered to a brand, to speak without fear of reprisal. So I phoned Taylor Donner, the outspoken, obsessive beer nerd and advanced-level Cicerone who we’ve closely tracked from Brewer’s Republic back in the day to Cerberus Brewing Co. (which interestingly declines to offer flights these days) and then relative newbie OCC Brewing. Donner recently left OCC, so he represented himself just as a brewer to me, not speaking specifically about his past employers.
“I mean, yeah, it’s basically an asshole tax,” he says, kicking off our chat in response to a Facebook message I’d shot him. I realized I’d fed him that phrase in my question (either a sneaky journalistic tool or ethical no-no in the wrong context — but hey, we’re just talking about beer here). And, perhaps more disappointing, he sort of walked it back from there, not getting into much convincing financial breakdown, only offering that charging a baseline amount for a paddle is a way to equalize cost between cheaper-to-produce brews (say, a kolsch) and more pricey-to-make ones (like a double IPA). But he quickly backed Perry up: “I’ve talked with a lot of other breweries about this and people don’t like doing them,” he says. “Pouring a pint is significantly easier than doing a flight.”
Donner concedes that he’s sympathetic to patrons who want to try as many beers as possible during a visit (without getting utterly shitfaced), and he empathizes
with not wanting to commit to a $6 to $8 pint before you know if it’s good; at Brewer’s he gave guests two samples before making them decide. But the real reason he personally hates taster paddles is because they do a disservice to the beer, he believes. They’re simply not the optimal way to taste beer, he argues, so why would true brew aficionados reach for them?
“They’re a poor reflection of beer,” he says. “You don’t get the full experience. Beer is a changing product when in the glass. It typically comes out of the cooler between 36 to 45 degrees and it’s much better tasted in the 48- to 54-degree range. The colder it is, the less your taste buds pick up. With a larger glass you spend more time with it and let it warm up to the point where it needs to be. Your palate’s not always primed for whatever a beer might offer if you’re only drinking 5 ounces of it. A pint or even 12-ounce tulip gives you time for your palate to adjust.”
Donner’s perspective reminded me of a time when I was interviewing The Broadmoor’s then executive chef about the highest-rated level of service and what that takes from a kitchen. The analogy he offered to explain nailing five-star food was you don’t just sip a couple spoonfuls of a soup and call it good, you have to take down a whole bowl to ensure flavors and textures don’t stumble at any point, perhaps becoming too rich, or salty or whatnot; the full experience a diner is going to have is the sum dish, not a part of it.
So apparently in a perfect world, at the apex of beer drinking, taster pours miss the mark of the purest expression of a brewer and a beer. That’s if you’re really drilling down to the core of the matter, unconcerned about a $7 disparity between $5 and $12 paddles. Donner’s so devoted to the craft that he says “if it’s bad, it’s bad. I’ll get another pint later. If it means I approached a beer the way it should be approached, that’s OK by me.” (Talk about aestheticism — yeesh!)
With paddles, he also worries about brewery staff being trained well enough to guide guests in the right order to drink the beers on a paddle. Out of that ideal flow, someone might blow their palate on a highly hoppy beer before perceiving the more delicate essence of a lighter brew, entirely masking its personality. In talking with Donner, it sounds like there’s so much risk involved for little reward, when proper glassware sits idle on the shelf awaiting its purpose.
For my part, I’m going to trust that there’s a sophisticated enough populace here to handle a beer flight with care and make the most of a 4- or 5-ounce pour by way of an exploratory toe in the water. If you’ve tasted enough to know a drink’s not for you (before committing to a pint), that’s just as important as knowing which one is for you. A paid rule-out. And for whatever you select, you can finish discovering the full spirit of the beer as Donner would have you do it. In that way, the flight holds a valuable function.
If there’s one local brewery that embraces that value the most, it’s probably Local Relic. Co-owner Jeff Zearfoss is a spirited beervangelist (fitting since their taproom occupies a former church) who philosophically falls near Donner’s camp in terms of treating beer extremely reverentially, but he deviates when it comes to his own fancy for flights. “Every one of our beers is a handcrafted work of art,” he says, noting they use the “best ingredients money can buy” and brew a single barrel per work day — which equates to a new beer hitting one of the 18 house taps every other day or so for constant rotation of more experimental brews with unique ingredients. “I want to encourage you to try as many as possible. To understand our body of work you can’t just have one beer. You won’t understand a painter based on a single painting, or a band based on one song.”
If you haven’t experienced Local Relic’s prowess that may all sound overly highfalutin, but I’ve had countless wow moments with Local Relic brewer Grant Goodwiler’s beers over the years, enough to say that’s not excessive self-promotion even if it’s flowery; it’s true pride for product. Zearfoss says he loves pouring flights and interacting with customers. (Yes, he actually used the L word.) “I know I’m in the minority in this,” he says. “But I want to incentivize you to get a flight. If I convince you to try a beer you might not have ordered and you discover you like it, you’re that much more likely to return to try another next week... and if you love it and tell others at work tomorrow, that’s amazing. For us, it’s good marketing.” To that end, he says they also put intention into their flight paddles — wood-framed and topped in a perforated metal sheet onto which they label brews with white markers. He insists that his staff neatly write full names, not abbreviate: “I want ‘chocolate saison’ on there instead of just ‘saison’ so when guests share a photo on Instagram people see that shit.” (At the lowest end of service elsewhere, some places don’t label, but verbal the beer order, expecting guests to remember everything.)
Zearfoss has priced his flights at a fair $9 considering they don’t charge extra for high-ABV beers, some in the double digits (at least twice the alcohol percent of a session beer). “You can order all the expensive beers and actually come out ahead and I’m OK with that,” he says. “I want you to choose based on what you want to drink.” Local Relic’s flights are priced per ounce, the same as their standard 12-ounce pours, which range from $6 to $8 and tend to average about 8 percent ABV. That means higher cost in the brewhouse, as it takes more grain per gallon to achieve higher alcohol. And Zearfoss is well aware of the higher labor cost to assemble lots of flights nightly; he often staffs a second bartender to ensure thorough service. They’re instructed to always pour a sample splash and insist a customer take a sip before committing to a whole glass. (They actually push, rather than resist samples!) And they’re trained to be able to educate customers with detailed tasting notes, more than at most places (often because odd saisons and such require more explanation than a basic blond or amber). They make sampling as boutique a service as possible, not a grievous chore.
He chose not to charge an “inconvenience tax” because he just doesn’t view flights as an inconvenience to begin with. Rather than call it an “asshole tax,” he suggests thinking of discrepancies elsewhere between the cost of a paddle and pint as a “new-customer” or “non-locals” tax. “If you think about it, if I walk into a brewery where I’ve had all the beers, I’m probably not going to order a flight. But if it’s your first time in or you’re not from here [i.e., no chance for repeat business], I still want you to have a great experience more than I care about extracting dollars.”
So if Bell Brothers stands as our world beater, Local Relic exists as our artsy anomaly. They go against the grain (no pun intended) because they wish to, mindfully absorbing the immediate financial impact, banking on the future returns through earned loyalty.
To help make sense of all this, I reached Bart Watson, chief economist at the Boulder-based Brewers Association. He made it clear up front that, as a trade association, he couldn’t legally give pricing advice to breweries, but he could speak generally about costs in the marketplace. He shared what relevant industry stats he could and we retraced all the main factors that go into pricing a beer flight, from the more intensive labor to additional glassware, factoring in breakage beyond initial cost (plus paddle cost) and more dish washing, etc.
“Breweries are putting them at a price that’s worth doing,” he says. “Some don’t offer them because they’re a pain in the ass and they prefer to sell you pints even if it means making less money per ounce.” He says the BA has heard a lot lately about staffing problems, too, with high taproom turnover, which can lead to Donner’s aforementioned problem of insufficient training to properly educate and guide customers; pouring a pint’s just safer in that respect.
But for those who do feature flights, Watson affirms the benefit of introducing customers to a wider range of beers and creating the opportunity for a follow-up larger pour of whatever they like best. “Breweries will have different models and goals,” he says. “Particularly if you’re just starting out, flights are a wonderful tool to show your variety.”
Confirming what Metric Brewing’s Perry said, Watson says prices on “basically everything breweries use are going up.” Citing Producer Price Index data, he says from the start of 2020 to today (with the largest increases coming throughout 2021), items like barley are up 92 percent, paperboard (for six-pack containers) is up 24 percent, freight trucking (distribution) is up 22 percent, and producer Ball Corporation recently announced a 28 percent increase on aluminum can cost. So everybody’s paying more to make beer, regardless of how they’re adjusting prices for quantities served.
I asked him if there’s a current average cost for a pint, and he pointed to outdated 2018 benchmark numbers that do drill down to aspects like average material cost per barrel, but they lack variable factors such as taxes and labor. Simply put, it’s not an easy or probably very accurate number to discern given the scale differential between macro and microbreweries and so many other factors. What he did provide was a 2016 article based on data collected over the prior two years by a Vermont-based brewery, which though also dated, he says remains relevant. Titled, “The Value of Fractional Pours,” it was penned by a BA Brewpubs Committee member whose brewery continued to give out samples for free, but started noting each 1-ounce pour in their point-of-sale system to track the influence on individual receipts. They found that 71 percent of guests who asked for a sample did go on to order a full-size pour of the same beer, and guest checks with at least one sample had a 35-percent higher beer sale than those without a sample.
They also introduced 4-ounce pours, which proved a per-keg average profit increase of 15 percent. “... The staff learned quickly that suggesting 4-ounce pours instead of free tastes was a way to build check value (and therefore tip value). The number of free samples on checks dropped by one-third, and the number of 4-ounce pours more than made up the difference.” The article goes on to highlight other positive points, ultimately opining that “offering fractional pours is a true win-win.”
So, we’ve established the clear financial incentives for breweries to offer small pours, if not flights, which should in theory make up for the inconvenience factor. But the question remains: At what cost to the consumer? Earlier, I warned that you as the drinker would have to decide. Maybe the superior quality at a certain place makes it a moot point. Still, ounce-for-ounce, is it worth up to $7 more to you to take a flight, when for the same money on average you could nab up to double the drink? Do you care about the cost margins or the staff’s preference and mood, or are you just willing to pay the asshole tax where it exists to get what you want?
Bell Brothers may have found its niche in its infancy by not forcing customers to have to fuss over and answer any of these questions. The only question that remains for me, then, is whether Perry’s gonna owe me a beer in a year or not.
