I don’t expect a culinary epiphany from an Italian restaurant in a little strip mall in Woodland Park. But start to finish, that’s what I get. Roberto Calcagno grew up in the Genoa region of northwest Italy before eventually landing in Colorado Springs. In 2018, he opened the Neapolitan pizzeria Basil and Barley, where he introduced his customers to the charcoal pizza crust. In the aftermath of the 2020 shutdowns, Calcagno got out of the restaurant business. Lucky for all of us, he couldn’t stay away long, and earlier this year opened Mountainara Cucina Italiana up Ute Pass. It’s well worth the drive from the Springs. Hell, this food is worth walking barefoot up the pass — in cold weather.
Calcagno’s philosophy holds that Italian food is a simple, easy cuisine, but has to be based on amazing ingredients. To that end, he worked with the people at Shamrock, persuading them to update and upgrade their Italian offerings, bringing in more imported products of higher quality. In addition, the Parmesan cheese the restaurant uses is aged Grana Padano; they buy their baby potatoes from a farmer in Florissant; and they’re making their own limoncello.
The first item to grace the table (covered with a red and white checkered tablecloth, of course), is a dish of olive oil with baguette slices. I don’t expect much, but I am amazed. I am stunned into bad language. Light, fruity and lemony, with just a few herbs and some freshly ground pepper, I learn this is the Cordo brand, a product of Modesto, California, where the same family has been producing olive oils and tomatoes (which Calcagno also uses) since the 1920s.
The marinated mozzarella appetizer features more of that amazing oil, plus semi-sundried tomatoes with an incredible meaty texture, bringing a bright, fruity, sweetly acidic note to the milky pearls of soft cheese. The bruschetta consists of lightly toasted baguette slices topped with roasted tomato confit, plus more of that fabulous oil, spiked with house-dried oregano and piquant bits of garlic.
The pasta dishes all sound good, so my companions and I choose Ziti al Forno, a combination of perfectly al dente pasta mixed with a chunky, well-herbed beef/pork Bolognese, creamy smooth ricotta cheese and chunks of fennel sausage. It’s all mounded high into a cast iron serving dish, topped with even more cheese and baked to crunchy, golden goodness. The menu claims this dish will make you feel as though you’re eating in your grandmother’s kitchen, and that’s not untrue.
Take note plant-based eaters: The Bolognese, Alfredo and Pesto sauces are all available in vegan versions. They also offer several different gluten-free noodles.
The Eggplant Parmigiana comforts without being heavy or greasy. Slices of eggplant are seasoned and grilled, then layered with mozzarella, Parmesan, basil and tomato, and baked until golden. A modest but reasonable serving of spaghetti comes on the side, enough to accent without weighing the dish down. I rarely order a steak at an Italian restaurant, which I now see is a personal failing. The Tagliata di Manzo is a nice, thick, juicy sirloin cut, fusing rich beef flavor with the smoke of the grill. It’s served on a bed of fresh, emerald-green spinach, with roasted baby potatoes on the side.
The dish that stands out the most, though: Acqua Pazza Walleye, which means crazy water fish. Calcagno imports 80-gallon jugs of purified Mediterranean seawater from Spain, which is used to poach the fish. The fish is finished with tiny roasted Cipollini onions, olives, chile flake and tomato confit. The magical mashed redskin potatoes served on the side, delicious on their own, are the perfect foil for the tangy, vivid, briny sauce.
Matching the comfort of the fine food, Mountainara has a warm and cozy feel, atmosphere-wise. I’d suggest reservations, given how busy the small eatery is on a Sunday evening. The wait staff deserves credit for being cheerful and accommodating, as we observe our waitress gracefully and patiently handle an obnoxious group of entitled women. I regret not being able to sample the desserts (too full!) after learning Calcagno’s father is the pastry chef. But that just gives me a reason to go back.