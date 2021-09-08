Two-month-old 110 Reserve comes as an extension of Miss Priss Women’s Clothing Store and owner of both, Pamela Mikesell. It’s a very welcoming porch/patio/breezeway mini-bar facing the highway and Pike’s Peak, and wouldn’t be out of place streetside in Breckenridge, designwise.
Credit due for that, but there’s no need to charge Breck prices for basic cocktails. Like an inexplicably high $15 Tito’s vodka Bloody Mary — the cost of a killer cocktail at one of Denver’s high-end spots — that’s strong on the celery salt and drinks like any $5 brunch special anywhere, despite candied bacon joining the celery, pickle, olive and salami slice garnish.
As fine and refreshing as their Don Julio silver cucumber margarita is, with fresh muddled fruit and house lime syrup and thankfully no BS mixes, $12 still feels a couple bucks high.
Our chicken satay bowl, colorful and beautifully presented with carrot shavings nested atop a rice mound surrounded by dressing-drizzled edamame, broccoli, cabbage and sliced bird bits, is at least $4 too costly at $16 for the portion and overall execution, which includes clumpy rice and pretty dry meat devoid of its juices.
For our money, we’re most satisfied with a $4 snack bowl of warmed mixed nuts coated in a fabulous rosemary seasoning.