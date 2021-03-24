This little craft cocktail bar has a spirit focus one might not expect: tequila. In addition to a more typical bar back, Rhapsody stocks a rainbow of spirits from Los Angeles-based Greenbar Distillery — including three tequilas, which one can sample in a flight for $12, or $20 with three accompanying jalapeño poppers.
While the menu of bruschetta, flatbreads, charcuterie and appetizers tempts, we’re just in for a drink. The Allegro Margarita starts as a basic house margarita, but gets prickly pear purée added, which makes for a very sweet drink overall — great for those who don’t want to taste their booze too much.
And when we pick salt over sugar for the rim on bartender advice, there’s something of a counterpoint to all that sweet. We’re more enthusiastic about the Aquarian, one of four zodiac-themed drinks, made with añejo, lemon, lavender bitters and muddled raspberries, finished with a sugar rim. It’s just about the opposite of the Allegro: fruity, floral, bitter and boozy.
We’ve had drinks that coalesce their flavors better — the raspberry drupelets aren’t super broken up, so it’s mostly lemon, herbs and tequila until we bite into a bit of the fruit. Execution flaws hurt our impression, but we’re pretty sure there’s enough vitamin C in this that it counts as a health drink.