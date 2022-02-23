While on the topic of Puerto Rican cuisine this week, I figure it’s my best chance to share food-and-drink impressions from my trip to the island this past November. Here’s a no-particular-order top-10 list:
• The locally grown coffee is quality; seek out beans from the city Yauco and roasts from Gustos.
• Breweries aren’t abundant; large craft outfit Ocean Lab Brewing Co. impresses at their Carolina Beach hub.
• There’s some serious, high-end fine dining around San Juan, including a Michelin-starred chef and many others who’ve worked under/with starred chefs.
• In a word: rum.
• Wow, you really can put plantains in freaking everything; try pastelón, basically Puerto Rican lasagna layered with plantains.
• If you like dirty rice, find an online recipe for arroz mamposteao, something similar and wonderful; you can thank me later.
• Dear breadfruit, why don’t you grow in my climate here so I could raise and eat you? (On island ask for panapén.)
• Ditto passionfruit (called parchita).
• There is a place in the world known as the “pork highway” (Ruta del Lechón) and it’s as delicious as it sounds and I drove it and you should too.
• Before you go, read Michelin-starred chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés’ highly inspiring book We Fed an Island, about rebuilding from Hurricane Maria “one hot meal at a time.”