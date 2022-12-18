Zócalo opens Monday, Dec. 19 at 418 S. Tejon St., #100, below the Casa Mundi Apartments.
It arrives via Sergio and Lindsey De Los Santos. If that last name sounds familiar, you may have met their son Christian, who formerly bartended locally at Axe and the Oak and Almagre Venue + Bar. (He’s now in construction, working to become a general contractor, so he helped work on Zócalo’s buildout, and he designed the very capable house cocktail list, with several spins on classic and popular drinks, as well as some original ones.)
Christian’s around during a service preview on Saturday, Dec. 17, and shares a little family history with me to help frame Zócalo’s arrival in the Springs. He grew up in Geneva, Illinois, in Chicago’s western suburbs. He moved here nine years ago, and his parents just recently followed suit, but they still operate two eateries back home, where Christian got his start in the industry, at age 11.
One that opened in 2007 is called Sergio’s Cantina and the other, only opened four years ago, located directly above Sergio’s, is named 1910. Christian says around one-third of Zócalo’s menu hails from 1910’s, but the other two-thirds are fresh creations by his dad, who’s originally from Mexico City. Christian’s grandmother still lives there, and some of these recipes here are hers, too. (Zócalo, by the way, translates to a plaza or community gathering place.)
When I ask Christian to describe Zócalo’s menu as compared to all the other Mexican spots in town, he notes “a good marriage between fusion tacos and authentic Mexican City street food — chef inspired.” View the menu here to see exactly what that translates to. But, one thing that immediately stood out to us was seeing items like lengua and cabeza (beef tongue and cheek) available, which in the Springs you’ll usually only find from food trucks, largely located on the Southeast side.
It’s cool to see someone trust downtowners and tourists to embrace it; these things shouldn’t be foreign or weird to gringos in the year 2022 (almost 2023), as beloved Mexican cuisine has long been on the march globally.
Anyway, Sergio tells me he’s been featured on Food Network, and Christian shares a story about winning a culinary contest at the Illinois State Fair, where the family food booth apparently won out over hundreds of other competitors to take first prize. You can try the winning item yourself; it’s on Zócalo’s menu: the steak chimichurri taco with a chimichurri pesto. (We did, it’s damn good, really zesty and piquant.)
I’ll reserve more tasting notes for a future return visit, but we saw a lot of promise and a good start with our other samples, which included a Maui fish taco with pineapple tequila salsa; both the lengua and cabeza, and the Camote Al Pastor sweet potato taco with a vegan avocado crema. (We didn’t hit starters, burritos or sides, but did snag a bite of the rich chocolate ganache sopapilla, which finishes with the flavor of seasoned Abuelita Mexican chocolate.
From Christian’s cocktail list, we can say the mezcal sour, a play on a whiskey sour, one of his personal favorite drinks, is pretty delightful. It’s colored like an Aviation from Lee Spirits creme de violette, which joins the mezcal, lime and allspice liqueur. A fun Ancho Old Fashioned highlights Mexican whiskey (yeah that’s a thing) spiked with Ancho Reyes and mole bitters. And the El Jefe places mezcal with Amaro Averna, sweet vermouth and allspice liqueur for a unique contrast of mezcal’s sharp earthy, smoky notes blending into complex herbal flavors. It also gets cedar wood smoke and a burnt orange garnish for further aromatic depth. (If you like Axe and Oak’s tobacco old fashioned, you’ll dig this.)
What else to tell you by way of a teaser, until you make your own visit? Hmmmm … the red and green house salsas are pretty dynamite and not shy on spiciness, so go easy or go ham. I’d wager two tacos (in the $4 to $6 range) might fill up many people, and three should for sure; four if you’re feeling gluttonous.
Lindsey, Christian’s mom, designed the restaurant layout, which I’m told was inspired by Tulum, the resort area on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. There’s a somewhat minimalist design approach, with white walls, no paintings or photography or art (other than some neon signs buried in fake greenery, one of which reads “The tacos are calling and I must go”). But there’s thatched fixtures acting as chandeliers, swing seats in the front window, and fiber works (ok, I guess that counts as art, yeah) complementing wooden overhangs (kind of like bare palapas), and booth seats are adorned with Mexican-print throw pillows. The wooden table tops themselves pop with streaks of blue and weathered white for a rustic beachy feel.
Oh, and service is fast casual, so you make your way to the back of the dining room and order from a cashier set up inside of a vintage VW bus with the word “TACOS” glowing from a sign on its roof. Interesting touch, no doubt. Hoppin’ Latin music was playing reasonably loud to create a fun atmosphere, but we could still talk at a normal volume, without shouting across the table.
Check out Zócalo for lunch or dinner, and there’s a weekend brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with items like chiliquiles, huevos rancheros and a tres leches french toast. Christian says it’s awesome fare, that he missed eating his family’s food all these years. He says most people get sick of eating the food at the place they work, but that he never got sick of his dad’s food at Sergio’s. “I didn’t miss Chicago, but I missed my family and their restaurant.”
He says he’s responsible for encouraging his parents to move here and open up this restaurant, that he saw an opening in the local marketplace for their unique flavor, despite the saturation of popular Mexican spots.