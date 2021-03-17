READ
“For Single Moms in the Music Industry, the Battle for Respect is Real”
This article by Cat Woods takes two ideas and combines them — that women are often disrespected in the music industry, and that single mothers face the difficult task of balancing their professional, personal and parental responsibilities during a pandemic. The article profiles a music publicist (“Grace”) in Melbourne, Australia; Maria Amato, CEO of the Australian Independent Records Association; and Vick Bain, curator of the F-List directory of UK female musicians. The article takes a look at their multifaceted pursuits in the music industry, showing their impressive efforts as part of a broader trend of single mothers in the music industry. Read for free on audiofemme.com.
LISTEN
The American Negro
The Driving force behind the expansive and thoughtful Jazz Is Dead series, Adrian Younge released his latest album, The American Negro, a few weeks ago. The album mixes spoken word with free-form jazz, creating a project that Younge hopes will help people “understand the history of racism and how America has been built on a slavocracy — profiting from the forced labor of Black people,” he said in an interview with Apple Music. The album pairs with a podcast miniseries, Invisible Blackness, and a short film titled T.A.N. It is available on all streaming services.
PLAY
Improv Game Night with Meggan
Play and see some improv games with Meggan, part of the improv comedy troupe Stick Horses in Pants, every other Monday for the next few months in downtown Colorado Springs. While participation isn’t mandatory, it’s encouraged, and can be a fun way to get to know new people and stretch the old comedic muscles before the pandemic ends. Ages 16 and older. $10. Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., through May 24. 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., thestickhorses.com.
WATCH
Peak Artists series
Streaming every day until April 9, Springs-based My Black Colorado magazine is hosting their Peak Artists series, a video series that highlights just a few of the many talented creative folks in Colorado. Tune in to see performances from Tony Exum Jr., Rosenna Bakari, Talisa Caldwell, The Reminders, and others. They’ll be performing poetry, music and more. Watch all the videos for free at facebook.com/MyBlackColorado.