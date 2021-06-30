WATCH / Fireworks for the fourth
This year’s July Fourth fireworks displays will be a watch-from-your-porch affair, but there will be plenty of sparkly colors to see, starting Friday, July 2, with the Fort Carson Freedom Fest and following the Rocky Mountain Vibes’ game at UCHealth Park. On Sunday, July 4, start watching the night sky at about 9 p.m. for displays all over the greater Colorado Springs area — from The Broadmoor to Patty Jewett Golf Course to Banning Lewis Ranch (tinyurl.com/CS-fourth-boom). Wanna get out of town for the Fourth? Consider the festivities at Palmer Lake, Florence, Woodland Park, Leadville, Cripple Creek, Limon, Pueblo or Salida.
LISTEN / Dark in here
From food writer Griffin Swartzell: “Dark In Here by the Mountain Goats, the band’s fourth full-length studio release in the last two years, which features legendary Muscle Shoals session musicians Spooner Oldham and Will McFarlane; also, I Only Listen to the Mountain Goats, a podcast featuring the Goats’ John Darnielle and Welcome to Night Vale/Alice Isn’t Dead creator Joseph Fink discussing what it means to be an artist, what it means to be a fan and what it means to be both at once.
PLAY / Legend of Mana Remaster
Square Enix released an HD remaster of their Legend of Mana last week, transporting fans back to the lush world of Fa’Diel. The Japanese RPG’s unusual nonlinear structure (it’s been described as a collection of short stories) has helped make it a cult favorite. Available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam.
READ / Zöe Bakes CakeS
It’s summer, and the last thing you want to do is turn on the oven. But we’re talking CAKES here, and they’re from Zöe François, who taught many of you to bake bread during COVID (Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day, etc.). The book offers how-tos for beginners and progressively more challenging recipes as you develop your skills.