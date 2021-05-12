PLAY: Mass effect
Mass Effect/Legendary edition, the remastered trilogy, comes out Friday, so we asked our in-house gamers for their thoughts. Dustin Glatz had this to say: “Buy Mass Effect Collection. Play Mass Effect 1 until eyes bleed. Fall in love with aliens. Save Universe. Quit real life job. Play Mass Effect 2, see your actions have consequences. Question everything you’ve ever done in life. Fall in love with more aliens. Save universe again. If squad mates are lost, assume fetal position and cry for eternity. If no one is lost, start ME3 right away. Existential crisis about the meaning of life. Lose friends, loved ones. Question why humans always gotta human. Save universe?” But Resident Evil Village came out last week and it had a certain appeal. According to our own Elena Trapp: “This one has a tall-ass vampire that the internet lost their heads for.” Choose your pleasure.
READ: Finding the Mother Tree
We all learned in science class that nature constantly competes for survival. But world-renowned scientist and ecologist Suzanne Simard proved that trees — even trees of different species — rely on underground fungal networks to share information and resources over what scientists call the “Wood Wide Web.” Simard, whose work inspired the Tree of Souls in filmmaker James Cameron’s Avatar, writes about these “social creatures” and her life among them in her memoir, Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest. “Somebody said to me once, ‘It’s like trying to reconstruct your thoughts by looking at a brain scan.’ We can’t do that. All I can do is infer that there is an intelligence that is evolved. It has evolved, in a system, in forests.” A film version of the book starring Amy Adams is already in the works.
WATCH: A Quiet Place Part II
The claustrophobic scares of John Krasinski’s (The Office) directorial debut in 2018’s A Quiet Place return this month when A Quiet Place Part II releases in theaters May 28. The second film in the developing franchise sees a family (what’s left of it) continue its attempt at survival in a post-apocalyptic version of Earth, which has been inhabited by blind monsters with an extraordinary sense of hearing. Emily Blunt (Sicario, Mary Poppins Returns) reprises her role as the family matriarch, who must guide her daughter (Millicent Simmonds) and son (Noah Jupe) to safety. The film also stars Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond). The film held its world premiere in New York City on March 8, 2020, but its theatrical release was delayed for over a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
LISTEN: Between the Covers
There are over 2 million podcasts out there to choose from, but for the writerly (or readerly) person, Between the Covers might be just what you’re looking for to scratch that literary itch. Hosted by David Naimon and produced by Tin House and KBOO 90.7FM community radio in Portland, Oregon, the show offers in-depth conversations with a variety of different writers working in fiction, nonfiction and poetry. Episodes run for about an hour and are usually peppered with advice and inspiration direct from the literary world. A skilled interviewer who has received widespread praise for the podcast, Naimon has a knack for getting writers to talk about their creative process in great detail and how they are able to take a completed work from the drawer to the publisher’s desk. The Guardian, Book Riot, Financial Times and Buzzfeed have all highlighted this one as a must-listen for aspiring writers or just for people who love to read. Find it on Apple Podcasts.