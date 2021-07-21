Watch: Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
According to graphic designer Elena Trapp, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness should be on your watch queue. The Japanese horror-anime TV show, only four episodes long, follows Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield as they investigate mysterious happenings. Available on Netflix.
Listen: StarTalk
Zk Bradley, graphic designer, has been plugging into StarTalk, a bi-weekly podcast co-hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, Gary O’Reilly and Chuck Nice. Each episode has different guests, brought to you by “a podcast network that ‘bridges the intersection between science, pop culture and comedy with clarity, humor and passion.’”Available on most streaming platforms.
Read: Darryl
Indy reporter Heidi Beedle suggests Jackie Ess’ debut novel, Darryl, “a kaleidoscopic meditation on marriage, manhood, dreams, basketball, sobriety, and the secret lives of Oregonians.” Darryl Cook, the narrator, explores cuckolding and “finds himself tugging at threads that threaten to unravel his marriage, his town, and himself.”
Play: The World Ends With You
Dustin Glatz, editorial art director, says, “It’s got a really cool art style and a fun battle system. And it’s the follow-up to the DS game The World Ends With You (TWEWY) after, like, 14 years.” Available July 27 on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Demo available now.