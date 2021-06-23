LISTEN: Noble Blood
Indy publisher Amy Gillentine says you should be listening to Noble Blood, a podcast she describes as “historical true crime, but with royals.” iTunes says it’s about “the tyrants and the tragic, the murderers and the murdered, and everyone in between. Because when you’re wearing a crown, mistakes often mean blood.”
READ: The Lab-Leak Theory
Reporter Katherine Eban’s The Lab-Leak Theory: Inside the Fight to Uncover COVID-19’s Origins is a stunner (vanityfair.com; NPR’s Eban interview, tinyurl.com/TGross-Wuhan). The article’s subhead tells the tale: “Throughout 2020, the notion that the novel coronavirus leaked from a lab was off-limits. Those who dared to push for transparency say toxic politics and hidden agendas kept us in the dark.”
PLAY: Mario Golf: Super Rush
This seventh installment in Camelot’s arcade Mario Golf series takes to the links with 13 familiar Mushroom Kingdom players and three newbies — Pauline, Chargin’ Chuck, and King Bob-omb. You can test your skills across multiple gameplay modes, including the new “Speed Golf” and the story-based “Golf Adventure.” It comes out Friday, June 25, for Nintendo Switch.
WATCH: Love, Death & Robots
Indy food writer Griffin Swartzell is a fan of the experimental animated stories of Love, Death & Robots from Netflix, which recently announced plans for a third season in 2022. This is adults-only stuff — dark comedy, scary creatures and with a side-order of wickedness — so get caught up on Seasons One and Two after the kids are in bed.