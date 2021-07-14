Watch: Luca
The Indy staff’s “what to watch” pick is unanimous this week: Luca, a coming-of-age story that follows a young boy in Italy. “Luca made me so sad and happy at the same time,” says Digital and Events Assistant Caitlin Glessner. “Yup. Pixar movie, bring a tissue toward the end,” says Senior Production Manager Mike Reid. This recommendation is thirded by Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz. Available on Disney+.
Play: A Plague Tale: Innocence
(or anything you got during the Steam summer sale lol)
Graphic designer Elena Trapp suggests A Plague Tale: Innocence. The new and improved version (released July 6) has 4K UHD visuals and 3D audio support, but the storyline is the same: “Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history.” Available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch.
Listen: Ronstadt
Graphic designer Zk Bradley says to listen to the podcast Ronstadt, starring Rhett & Link, hosts of popular YouTube show Good Mythical Morning. According to Bradley, “It’s a bit different than most podcasts in that it’s an immersive storytelling experience rather than a traditional conversation-based podcast, kind of like old storytelling radio broadcasts.” Available on most streaming platforms.
Read: Crying in H Mart
Michelle Zauner’s memoir homes in on identity and loss, exploring her relationship with her mother and the memories we associate with food. It was recently announced that Crying in H Mart is getting a film adaptation. (And naturally, the soundtrack will be provided by Zauner herself, aka Japanese Breakfast, the beloved indie-pop band.)