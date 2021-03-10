WATCH: Minari
There’s a reason everyone is raving about Minari — it’s an incredible film. Director Lee Isaac Chung takes viewers on a journey that is simultaneously heartwarming and heart-wrenching, wringing you out emotionally even as he soothes your soul with underlying themes of family, love and triumph. Actor Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead, Mayhem) delivers a powerful performance as Jacob Yi, a Korean-American father who has uprooted his family to launch a farm in rural Arkansas. All the Oscar buzz about his potential nomination for Best Actor is hard-earned and well-deserved.
READ: Nubia: Real One
Young adult author L.L. McKinney and artist Robyn Smith have teamed up to bring a fresh perspective to DC Comics’ Nubia storyline in their new graphic novel, Nubia: Real One. The updated story follows a young Nubia as she navigates the complexities of being a Black teenager trying to find where she fits in a hostile society while also dealing with her incredible strength and otherworldly powers. Instead of relegating Nubia to the shadow of her twin sister, Wonder Woman, passionate storytelling and dynamic art give Nubia the reverence she deserves as a powerful hero in her own right.
LISTEN: Kink!
Human sexuality is a topic of interest that never grows old. In Kink!, a new podcast hosted by sex educator Alix Fox, you’ll be treated to an in-depth look at sex subcultures. What are kinks and why do people have them? What is the science behind them and what are the biological and psychological influences that drive them? How does society play a role in shaping kink and how it manifests in each individual? What has it looked like throughout history? Are we more or less kinky than the humans of bygone eras? The podcast is fascinating and enlightening, with Fox playing the role of an empathetic, nonjudgmental investigator who is happy to bring us along for the ride.
PLAY: Annapurna
Ascend one of the most deadly massifs in the world from the safety of your gaming table with Annapurna, a new card game that pits you against the elements and your fellow players as you try to reach the summit. Like climbing the real massif for which the game is named, players will endeavor to survive through unexpected crises and plain old bad luck as they flip cards and progress through their turns. The game can be played competitively, allowing you to treacherously derail your fellow players, or cooperatively, where everyone strives to achieve balance as they ascend.