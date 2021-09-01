Your party enters a long, narrow games store on Colorado Avenue, glancing backwards at Bancroft Park. Inside, a man with long hair, glasses and a short, tidy beard greets you.
You tell him you’ve come for the restaurant and that you have a reservation. He leads you out of the sales floor and back past the restrooms, to a door, which he opens. Inside, there’s a large room full of tables, chairs and couches, comfortably lit. On the walls you see trophies and sculptures that include the horned head of a black dragon.
The menus, bound in aged leather, have the venue’s name engraved on the cover. Your group picks a board game from a sizable library on the wall and takes seats.
Anyone who found themselves waiting for the phrase “roll for initiative” above will likely have a fine time at The Fifty-Niner, a speakeasy and game space located in the back of OCC’s Dice Guys. Named for the year prospectors came from California to find Colorado gold, The Fifty-Niner offers customers access to around 200 games, free to play, along with food, a limited bar, and coffee and tea. It’s reservation-only, which guarantees guests a two-hour time block and mandates a $25 per person food and drink minimum.
Given menu prices, we have zero issue hitting that mark. Food and cocktails run from $10 to $18, and after four drinks, three entrées and gratuity, our adventuring party breaks $100 over a few hands of a game called Splendor, which I highly recommend.
The King panini, which consists of banana slices, honey and smooth peanut butter served on hearty bread from neighboring La Baguette, comes open-faced and demands a fair few napkins for those who don’t want to be the bastard who gets oily fingerprints on someone else’s expensive game. Haute cuisine, this ain’t — more like a snack from Mom while friends are over — but it’s bruléed tableside for a little extra flavor and flair, and accompanying salt-and-pepper kettle chips are sound in quality.
The Gold Digger panini, a proper pressed sandwich, features Serrano ham chunks mixed with fig glaze and manchego making for a fancy ham and cheese melt. The manchego’s depth adds special notes to a classic flavor combo. It’s served with side chips and pickles, and those pickles cut the fat so every bite tastes rich — which, given the bonkers $18 price tag, seems prudent. A vegan margherita pizza arrives on a wooden platter, its unremarkable crust topped with roasted tomatoes and vegan mozzarella that offer a nice flavor profile.
Cocktail-wise, the Monopoly stands out on flavor. Its mix of sparkling grapefruit juice with Aviation gin, delicate elderflower and Chareau-brand aloe liqueurs makes for a fruity-floral, complex, not-too-sweet drink. Another sip called just The 59er combines Elijah Craig bourbon, lemon juice, honey, Topo Chico seltzer and a mint sprig with gold leaf for a surprisingly weak sipper. Weak also describes the Monopoly; we don’t feel a damn thing buzz-wise, which is not great for $12. And another drink named The Saltire also misses: $18 for an Old Fashioned play that starts with Alexander Murray & Co. 13-year-old scotch — roughly $90 a bottle online and great for sipping neat — which is a gilded lily in a mix of aromatic bitters, orange bitters and maple syrup supposedly smoked with applewood (we didn’t see it happen and can’t taste evidence thereof) and finished with a Filthy cherry, a Florida-made cocktail cherry that’s on par with Luxardo. It’s super mellow for a scotch Old Fashioned, and the neat scotch drinker in our party’s thoroughly upset with it.
Meanwhile, craft beers run a common $6. We asked owner Adam Stepan why some of the prices are so high. Due to its two-hour reservation blocks — longer than the 42-minute time for a party to be at a table that he cites as typical for a restaurant — Fifty-Niner has fewer tickets in a given night, so the narrow margins of a restaurant menu have to be widened to compensate.
“Lots of people have commented that they realize it’s an experience, and they understand that price point,” he says.
Undeniably, it’s a fancier experience than a typical game shop’s plastic tables and occasional snack and coffee bar. And for some, the experience justifies the price, especially since similar concepts in the area, Great Hall of Abraxas (Denver) and Dungeons & Drafts (Fort Collins) have closed. For those uninterested in the call of adventure and/or complex board and card games, this probably isn’t the only game in town for you.