The Buffalo Creek Recreation Area in Jefferson County is rich with outdoor recreation opportunities, especially hiking and cycling. I’ve written about a number of trails in that area over the last couple of years (go to the search bar at the top of this page and enter “Buffalo Creek”), and this week, another.
This loop starts and ends in Jefferson County’s Pine Valley Ranch Park, a little gem of a place near the charming blink-and-you’ll-miss-it hamlet of Pine Grove.
This loop starts by going around the north side of Pine Lake, then heading south on Buck Gulch Trail #772. It follows Buck Gulch, which starts out fairly easy until a switchback shortly after passing the west end of the Strawberry Jack Trail. The next 2.6 miles is a pretty steady uphill trek, although never really very steep. Much of the landscape on this section of the loop is barren, a result of the Buffalo Creek Fire that swept through the area in 1996. Despite the dearth of tall trees in the burned area, the slow post-fire recovery has spawned grasses, wildflowers and fledgling aspen trees. The lack of trees also lends itself to great unobstructed views of the surrounding mountains.
The Buck Gulch Trail ends at the Buck Gulch Trailhead. From here bear left onto the Skipper Trail #790, the start of a long, mostly downhill hike back to Pine Lake. A little under 1.5 miles later, turn left at the four-way intersection onto Strawberry Jack Trail #710, and about 1.25 miles later bear right onto the hiker-only Park View Trail. If you’re doing this loop by bike, to return to the park you will have to bear left here to continue on the Strawberry Jack Trail and then turn right when it ends at the Buck Gulch Trail.
The Park View Trail reenters the Pine Valley Ranch Park a short distance later. The trail, which is high above Pine Lake, features long stretches of wooden steps as it quickly works its way down to the lake. At the bottom of the Park View Trail, turn left and then right to go along the east end of Pine Lake and then follow the Pine Lake Trail back to the trailhead.
Things You Need to Know: I have created a route in COTREX for this hike, which you can see here. There is a bathroom facility at the trailhead and also on the west end of Pine Lake, but no water. Much of this hike is exposed to the sun, so bring plenty of water and sunscreen. You can fish in Pine Lake with a valid Colorado fishing license. This hike is just under 8 miles, with over 1,300 feet of ascent, most of it in the first 3.5 miles, from Pine Lake to the Buck Gulch Trailhead.
To Get There: From the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 67 in Woodland Park, take Highway 67 north for about 23 miles to Deckers, and then bear left onto Jefferson County Road 126. Take 126 for about 19 miles to Crystal Lake Road, on the west side of Pine Grove — watch for the sign for Pine Valley Ranch. Turn left and the park is at the end of the road, about 1.5 miles off of 126.
If you want to enjoy sunrise on Pikes Peak, you have two opportunities to do so in the coming weeks. The Pikes Peak Highway and the Summit House will be open from 4:45-6:30 a.m. on Aug. 27 and Sept. 11, to allow special early access to America's Mountain. The early access days were stopped in 2018 for construction of the new summit house, and this marks the return of the event. A timed-entry permit and admission must be purchased in advance online at DrivePikesPeak.com. There will be no sales made at the Gateway and no access to the North Slope Recreation Area offered during the sunrise openings.
The Foothills Trail in the Garden of the Gods has reopened after being closed, rerouted and reconstructed as part of the city's 30th Street Corridor project. The most significant improvement to the Foothills Trail is a tunnel under Gateway Road for cyclists and pedestrians, eliminating the need to dodge cars entering the park. Find out more in the city press release.
Speaking of the Garden of the Gods Park, it will close at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 13, for the Starlight Spectacular, the long-running signature fundraiser for the Trails and Open Spaces Coalition. The fun event returns this year after a COVID-induced hiatus.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.