On April 5, the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department announced on its Facebook page that it has temporarily closed the parking lot, 24/7, for the Blodgett Open Space South Trailhead, "...to reduce after-hour, unauthorized access which has led to vandalism and defacement of city property." In an e-mail, the parks department's TOPS (Trails, Open Space and Parks ) Ranger Supervisor Gillian Rossi explained that "[t]he department is working to install gates at both parking lots [for Blodgett Open Space] and contract after-hours closures to curb this activity and will reopen the south lot when installation is complete. Once the gate for the north lot is operational, the south lot will be re-opened during parks hours and a security company will lock the gates at both lots each evening." Rossi further stated that gating of parks department properties, such as in Palmer Park, Garden of the Gods and North Cheyenne Cañon Park, has been successful in "securing" those locations. "Parking is still available during park hours in the north lot and along Woodmen Road."
No timeline was given for when the gates will be installed.
In last week's column, I wrote about the Colorado Springs Public Works Department's bridge replacement project in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, which has closed the main, paved road in the park since last fall. Shortly after that column was published, the city's project webpage was changed to reflect that the completion date had gone from May 31 to "summer 2022." I interviewed Aaron Egbert, the city's manager for this project, to clarify when the project will be completed, and as you can expect, the devil is in the details. And the weather. And supply chain. It's complicated. You can get the latest information in my interview with Egbert near the beginning of my recent podcast, here.
April 16-24 is National Park Week, marked by a wide variety of events at National Park Service sites across the country. As a bonus, April 16 is a fee-free day at NPS sites, with entry fees to all NPS locations waived for the day. Other fees, such as for events and campgrounds, still apply. It's a good day to visit Colorado Springs' closest NPS site, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.