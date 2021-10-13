Palmer Park and Stratton Open Space are Leave No Trace "Hot Spots" this week, featuring events through Sunday. The focus is on Colorado Springs, so now is as good a time as any for a refresher on the "Seven Principles" that make for more responsible users of the great outdoors.
1. Plan ahead and prepare.
Research where you're going and take the right equipment and supplies. Don't become a search-and-rescue statistic.
2. Travel and camp on durable surfaces.
Stay on trails. If going off trail, use durable surfaces such as dirt or gravel. Camp on established sites whenever possible.
3. Properly dispose of waste.
Dump garbage in the trash. If trash receptacles aren't available, then "pack it in and pack it out." Whatever you do, don't be a slob and leave garbage behind.
4. Leave what you find.
Rocks, flowers or artifacts are not yours to take, so leave them where you find them. And please, can we stop carving our initials in trees? That's so... high school.
5. Minimize impacts of campfires.
In other words, don't start a wildfire. Check on fire restrictions and make sure your fire is completely out before you leave the campsite. It's actually illegal in Colorado to leave a campfire that is not completely out.
6. Respect Wildlife.
Leave the beasts alone. Don't intrude on where the deer and the antelope play, don't wake a sleeping bear, don't try to "rescue" a fawn... Let wild things be wild.
7. Be considerate of others.
When camping, be a good neighbor and keep the noise down. When on the trail, alert others that you might be passing them. And, can we stop with the playing of music on loudspeakers when we're hiking? Recent advancements in headphone or earbud technology means only you can hear whatever you choose to listen to, while still being aware of what's going on around you. I don't need to hear your music, and you don't want to hear the grisly true crime podcast I'm listening to.
You can find the complete explanation of each principle at the Leave No Trace website.
For photographers, the Nature First initiative incorporates and expands on Leave No Trace, with specific principles for photographers to help lessen their impact on the environment. And although the initiative was designed by and for nature photographers, other photographers can also have a negative impact on the environment, making it important for everyone with a camera to be aware of what they are doing. You can find all of the Nature First Principles on their website.
The Royal Gorge Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management and Rocky Mountain Field Institute's user survey of the Shelf Road Recreation Area is winding down; there are about two weeks left to help them gather information about current usage, satisfaction and needs for the increasingly popular area. A previous survey for the area helped the BLM make decisions on improvements and amenities there. To take the survey, go to the RMFI website.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Photograph Responsibly.