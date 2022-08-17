If you know where to look, there is a treasure-trove of trails in south-central Colorado filled with rivers, mountains, lakes, reservoirs and amazing views. The area, most of it west of Colorado Highway 17 and extending north from the New Mexico border for about 18 miles, is also much less crowded than other parts of Colorado, probably due to its distance from any major metropolitan area. All of this, of course, makes it prime for anyone looking for someplace new.
I recently revisited the area after having spent some time there a few years ago. I shared some of the trails I had been on in then this column. You can to go to the search bar at the top of this page and enter "Red Lake," "Duck Lake" and "Hidden Lake" to find those stories. This week: another trail for you to try out.
The wonderfully scenic Chama River Trail #738 makes its way through a broad basin bounded to the east by the Chama River, by private property to the south and by mountains to the north and west. While the trail itself is very easy, getting to it requires wading across the Chama River, and then through a couple of muddy side creeks. If you're prepared, none of this is too difficult, but crossing in spring during the winter runoff can be a much different experience than when I did it in early August. See below for details.
Once you cross the creeks and start north on the Chama River Trail, the going is easy and beautiful. I was fortunate to do this hike on a day with fields of blooming wildflowers and blue skies dotted with puffy white clouds — and not another person in sight. Trail 738 ends about 5 miles to the north, according to the U.S. Forest Service. After a bit less than 3 miles, the path splits where it meets Trail #740. Bear right here to continue on #738. On my hike, I went about an another half mile, before turning back due to the late hour. This was also where the trail left the big, wide basin and entered a narrow, forested canyon. My total hike was just a bit over 6 miles round trip.
To get there: Although this hike is entirely in Colorado, you have to make your way into New Mexico to get there. Going south on Hwy. 17, turn right (west) onto Forest Service Road 121, precisely 3 miles south of the Colorado/New Mexico border. The highway has the same number in both Colorado and New Mexico. Take FR 121 for about 6 miles — most of which is through private property – to the Chama Basin Trailhead, which is at a sharp left turn towards the river right after the road crosses into the Rio Grande National Forest. The dirt road is passable by almost any vehicle. Once you make the turn, park wherever you can. The road ends at a padlocked gate, which has pedestrian access. Go past the gate and to the next gate to get to the river crossing.
Things you need to know: There is a vault toilet near the trailhead but no water. You can get water from the creek but do not drink untreated water. These trails are popular with equestrians, and you will likely encounter campsites and temporary horse corrals. Give the horses plenty of space. If you're bringing your pooch, keep it leashed while near horses. There is no cell service on this hike. The COTREX app has this trail and on my hike, it was very accurate. As noted, FR 121 mostly goes through private property. While you can stop along the road for photo ops, do not cross any fences or otherwise trespass.
The nearest town is Chama, about 10 miles south of the Colorado/New Mexico border. It has lodging, RV campgrounds, dining (subject to seasonal openings), and a decent grocery store. Chama is also the southern terminus of the Cumbres & Toltec Railroad, and the route connecting to Antonito, Colorado crosses or is in view of Hwy. 17 at numerous places along its route, which makes for nice photo opportunities.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.