On April 7, El Paso County will open its second new open space in as many weeks. While Kane Ranch Open Space near Fountain opened with no fanfare, Santa Fe Open Space, at the other end of the county in Palmer Lake, will launch with a lot of hoopla.
The 60-acre site sits on the east side of the New Santa Fe Regional Trail, and has about a 1.75 miles of trails on the lower part of the mostly private Elephant Rock. Thoughtfully planned and executed, the trails form a series of stacked loops, and with two entrances into the open space, it also serves as a pleasant detour for people hiking, cycling or on horseback on the Santa Fe Trail. The site also features the remnants of an old ranch and great views of nearby foothills, including Mt Herman.
The Santa Fe Open Space grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held at 1 p.m. on April 7. The west entrance to the open space is about a half-mile south of the Palmer Lake trailhead, and the east entrance is about 2.5 miles north the Hwy. 105 trailhead in Monument. Read the county news release here.
The city of Colorado Springs announced last week that the bridge replacement project in North Cheyenne Cañon was going to take a little longer than planned, with a projected completion date of May 31. Not long after, rumors started to circulate that the project was actually going to last into the summer, maybe even into July. Not so, says city spokesperson Vanessa Zink. According to Zink, the project has been proceeding pretty much on schedule, adding any disruptions, like many in the COVID era, have been due to supply chain issues and a shortage of workers. Weather, said Zink, has not been a factor. She noted that work done so far may not be obvious to park visitors, since things like bridge footings, etc. have been covered or backfilled. However, said Zink, it is possible that some work on the bridges, such as stonework to restore their historic look, may continue after the road through the park is reopened, and that occasional road closures may occur to facilitate moving equipment or materials.
Completion is planned for two months from now and with the long-range weather forecast for Colorado Springs looking fairly moderate in April, it's too soon to predict the project won't be completed on time.
Garden of the Gods Park will host another "Motorless Morning" on Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to noon, where the park is closed to motor vehicles, allowing visitors to roam the trails and roadways unimpeded by traffic, or the noise of internal combustion engines. More information is available here.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.