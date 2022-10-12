Colorado's great fall colors season continues; aspens in the northern part of the state are starting to fade as the show migrates farther and farther south.
If you want to combine some leaf peeping and hiking this weekend, drive an hour or so south of Colorado Springs, get off of I-25 at Colorado City and head up Hwy. 165. As of a few days ago, the aspens were in full color and should be peaking this weekend. The farther west you go, the better the views. The aspens around Lake Isabel have been especially colorful, and on a calm day, they make great reflections in the water.
There are a number of trails in the area if you'd like to get in a hike. This one will let you combine leaf peeping and a bit of history. From the Cisneros Trailhead at the west end of the Lake Isabel recreation area, start up Trail 1314. This trail goes through groves of aspens as it steadily climbs, while also offering expansive views of the valley below and the surrounding mountains. All of which are dotted with clusters of aspens that were bright gold earlier this week.
After about 1.5 miles, at the bend, continue straight on an unmarked trail. Follow this along Amethyst Creek for another half mile — along the way, you'll pass a private cabin but be sure to remain on the trail.
Follow the trail until it ends at the long abandoned Marion silver mine that operated into the late 1900s. The mine is surrounded by tall cliffs and bounded on the south by the creek. Remnants of the structure remain, but the site is mostly in ruins.
As with any old mine, this area can be dangerous, so do not enter any buildings or the mine. Your best bet is to view the mine from the south (creek) side.
To Get There: From I-25, take Exit 74 (Rye, Colorado City), then follow Colorado Hwy. 165 west for 18.5 miles to Lake Isabel. After crossing the dam, make the first left turn onto Forest Service Road 371. Take FR 371 to Forest Service Road 374 and turn right. Continue until it ends at the Cisneros Trailhead.
Things You Need To Know: This is a steady, steep hike until just before the turn for the Marion Mine and is rated as strenuous. While the trail is on forest service land, the cabin on the Marion Mine trail is privately owned and inhabited. Respect the property owner and do not trespass. The total distance of this hike is just under 4 miles with more than 1,000 feet of elevation gain.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.