It's that time of the year for New Year's resolutions. Work out more. Watch less TV. Swear off social media. And no one keeps them. Ask any gym operator how many new people show up in January, and how few are still going in March, and you get an idea of how much society overestimates and then under-delivers. It's no one's fault... it's human nature to genuinely intend good things, to be better, but it's hard to live up to our own expectations of ourselves.
So, no one likes to make resolutions, no one wants to be lectured, and no one wants to read yet another article about resolutions. I get it. I don't like it either.
But nonetheless, here we go. I promise that these are all easy to keep while also indulging in our favorite forms of outdoor recreation:
Be nice to those you encounter on the trails. Make 2022 the year you say "howdy" and wave (use ALL your fingers) at the people you encounter on the trails.
Don't be elitist. Unless otherwise designated, the trails are for all users, so don't get impatient when you encounter slower runners, less-experienced cyclists or families hiking on the trails. No user group holds the higher moral ground than any other group, so let's share the trails.
Don't be a slob. Seriously, the 7 Leave No Trace principles are pretty easy to follow, so let's make 2022 the year we all get on board, OK?
Be a supporter. Make 2022 the year you help the groups and departments that maintain and build our parks and trails. Friends groups are made up almost exclusively with volunteer boards and members, and devote many hours or dollars to help our city, county or state parks staffs make our public lands nice places to visit. In 2022, volunteer to pick up a shovel or a trash bag, or just write a small check. However you do it, be a supporter.
Be a voice. Want to see something change in your favorite park, or have a complaint to air, or have something nice to say? The staff at the various parks departments really do want to hear what's on your mind. Without the public speaking up, many things can slip by unnoticed and unaddressed. Not sure who to talk to? Colorado Springs and El Paso County have citizen-led parks advisory boards made up of volunteers and created to represent the public. They want to hear from you about concerns. It's easy to vent on social media, but it's more responsible to speak to the people who might actually be able to do something for you.
That's it. Pretty simple.
Happy Holidays!
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.
