The Care for Colorado Coalition has made the Care for Colorado theme for March "Responsible Recreation with Pets." Dogs are a major part of many Coloradans' lives and we like to take them hiking, camping, snowshoeing or on other activities. My own dog, Coal, frequently accompanies me on hikes, both long and short, and many walks around our neighborhood. As with anything else, being a dog owner carries with it certain responsibilities, such as knowing where dogs are and aren't allowed, picking up your dog's poop (can we be serious here? Pick up the damn poop!) and being up to speed on overall doggie etiquette. If you want your dog to run free and feel the wind, find your closest dog park with this interactive map from the Trails and Open Spaces Coalition.
If you (or someone you know) is between the ages of 18-24 and looking to get started on a career in the great outdoors, the Mile High Youth Corps is looking to fill a variety of positions for the 2021 work season. More information, including how to apply, is available at their website.
The application period for non-profits that wish to be a part of the 2021 Give! campaign, presented by the Indy and its sister publications, will open on March 15. This is a highly successful, long running fundraising campaign for select nonprofits in the Pikes Peak region that provide a wide variety of services to the community. Last year, Give! raised more than $1.6 million for 78 local nonprofits. Potential applicants are invited to attend one of three virtual information sessions. If you're a part of a nonprofit that can use a boost, find out more and apply here.
Be Good. Do Good Things.