Friday, Dec. 4, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a proclamation designating the week of Dec. 7-13, 2020 “Colorado Backcountry Winter Safety Awareness Week”.
In his proclamation, Polis points out that visitation to Colorado's state parks increased by more than 30 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that local parks and federal lands saw corresponding increases in visitors as well. The proclamation goes on to note that there has been "unprecedented interest" in winter backcountry recreation, such as cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, hut trips, etc., and that this kind of recreation carries risks, especially for those with limited backcountry experience.
Fearing a wave of backcountry winter emergencies that could overwhelm Colorado's search and rescue teams and strain public health resources that are already stretched thin due to the pandemic, a group of state agencies, land managers, search and rescue groups and outfitters are working together to encourage outdoor recreationists, especially those new to winter backcountry recreation, to minimize their risks.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife, along with partner agencies are asking outdoor enthusiasts to take safety classes, properly equip themselves, contribute to search and rescue groups, learn from experienced friends and mentors, and take a Colorado Backcountry Winter Safety Pledge, committing themselves to three principles: Know Before You Go, Recreate Responsibly, and Care for Colorado.
For each day of Colorado Backcountry Winter Safety Awareness Week, a different aspect of one of the three principles will be presented via social media, including my accounts (see below), highlighting how Coloradans and visitors can recreate safely and responsibly. Additional information is also available at the Winter Backcountry Safety, Recreate Responsibly and Care for Colorado websites, and on YouTube.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Be Responsible. Care for Colorado