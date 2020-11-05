E-bikes have been revolutionary in expanding travel options. People who may not be able to pedal a bike completely under their own power have found that "pedal assist" bikes have helped them go longer or go further than they could without assistance. Organizations such as PikeRide make e-bikes available in urban areas, allowing users to get outside, and more importantly. to reduce traffic on our roads by leaving their cars at home.
The use of e-bikes on regional trails and in parks has become more prevalent, with some e-bikes being sold that, much like their purely human-powered counterparts, have tires, suspensions and other features more suited for use off paved surfaces. Complicating things, however, are the variety of rules across our region for where and which types of e-bikes are allowed and not allowed. For an explanation of the different classes of e-bikes, and the various rules in different park systems, see my previous column here.
In light of increasing e-bike usage, the Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Department wants to hear from the public. "As we look at the increasing use of e-bikes nationwide, it’s important to us to know how members of our growing community are observing, using and interacting with this rapidly-evolving and popular technology." said Regional Parks, Trails and Open Space Manager Scott Abbott in an e-mailed statement. "Hearing from you will help our department evaluate and potentially modify our policy, which currently allows Class 1 e-bikes on all urban trails, but not on park and open space trails."
The parks department will open a two-week comment period at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, to hear what the public thinks of e-bikes on city parklands and trails. You can make your thoughts known via an online survey.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Be Heard.
Follow Hiking Bob on Twitter (@hikingbob), Facebook (@hikingguide), Instagram (@HikingBob_CO) or visit his website (Hikingbob.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc. to Bob: info@hikingbob.com.