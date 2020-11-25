Barring any new COVID-19 restrictions that would prevent it, a new incline will open in Douglas County this week.
Thanksgiving Day will mark the opening of a new 132-step incline at the Rueter-Hess Reservoir, located west of the town of Parker in Douglas County.
It joins a 200-step "Challenge Hill" in Castle Rock's feature-laden Philip S. Miller Park (read about it here). The reservoir is being developed and managed for recreation by the Rueter-Hess Recreation Authority, which is made up of the Parker Water and Sanitation District — the owners of the reservoir — along with Douglas County and the towns of Lone Tree, Parker, Castle Rock and Castle Pines.
The only recreation available on the reservoir property at this time will be the incline and an associated trail, with plans in the works to join the reservoir property to Douglas County's regional "East - West Trail" when it is completed sometime in 2021.
According to the recreation authority's website, extensive infrastructure upgrades are required before the reservoir itself is open to recreational use. The Rueter-Hess Incline will be open from sunup to sundown seven days a week.
To Get There: Take I-25 north to exit 188 (Castle Pines), turn right (east) and follow Hess Road.
Additionally, this Friday is "Fresh Air Friday," a good time to get outside and work off Thanksgiving meals.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is doing their part to encourage people to get outdoors by waiving entry fees to all 42 state parks for the day. According to CPW Public Information Officer Travis Duncan, the Friday after Thanksgiving is a furlough day for state employees, so while parks will be open, some visitors centers may be closed.
Meanwhile, El Paso County will be moving to "Level Red: Severe Risk" restrictions on the state's COVID-19 Dial at 5 p.m. on Friday. Indoor activities will be severely restricted, and while it's not yet clear how this will affect outdoor recreation, it's likely that, as occurred at the beginning of this crisis, playgrounds and other park amenities will temporarily be closed.
As always, when traveling, check your destination for any COVID-19 restrictions. Don't become an unwanted burden, especially on small towns.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Explore Safely.