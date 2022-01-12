Dawson Butte Open Space, just a little south of Castle Rock in Douglas County, offers some enjoyable year-round recreational opportunities. As with Greenland, Spruce Mountain, Lincoln Mountain and Sandstone Ranch open spaces in the southern part of our neighboring county, Dawson Butte is close enough to Colorado Springs to make it easily worth the drive.
Open to all but motorized users, the open space features a trail that goes around most of it's perimeter, along with a few trails for equestrian use. The trail goes in and out of wooded areas, for about 5 miles, with little elevation gain or loss, making it an easy hike or bike ride, and particularly suitable for families. On the north, west and south sides of the loop, there are also some additional trails that run parallel to each other. Choosing them doesn't change the total distance of the loop by much. In total, the open space has around 7 or so miles of trails.
In the summer, wide open fields of tall green grass and wildflowers offer great views, including of the butte the open space is named after. The butte itself, however, is off limits.
Things You Need to Know: The open space is open from one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset. There are two parking lots, one for vehicles with equestrian trailers and another, smaller, lot for other users. The smaller lot has room for about a dozen cars... if it's full when you go, please do not use the equestrian trailer lot. There are portapotties, trashcans and an informational kiosk at the parking lot, but there is no water available. Leashed dogs are allowed on the trails. The trail system is on the COTREX app and website.
To Get There: From El Paso County, take I-25 north to the Tomah Road exit 174. After exiting, turn left, cross I-25 and then turn right onto the frontage road. If you cross the railroad tracks here, you've gone too far. Take the frontage road north for about 2 miles and then turn left onto Tomah Road. Take Tomah Road for about 1.5 miles, and Dawson Butte will be on your right.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.
