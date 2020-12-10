The popular "Jones Park" area, at the top of North Cheyenne Cañon, has been the subject of a long-running master plan process by El Paso County Parks. A popular destination for hikers, cyclists and motorcyclists, Jones Park is known for it's stands of aspens — a must-visit in the fall — remnants of old cabins and numerous trails that crisscross the area. The almost 1,200-acre park, which straddles the border between El Paso and Teller counties, was owned by the city of Colorado Springs until it was turned over to El Paso County in 2015.
The draft of the master plan has been completed and the public is being asked to provide their opinions on the draft by taking a survey. You can find the draft master plan and survey on the El Paso County website. The deadline for taking the survey is Dec. 23, 2020.
If you've visited the Captain Jacks trails system lately, you may have noticed some new trail etiquette signs. Purchased and installed by the Colorado Motorcycle Trail Riders Association (CMTRA) in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service, the signs more clearly inform users of trail etiquette than the traditional triangle sign. The signs urge all users to treat each other with respect, be friendly and have fun. According to Mark Reimler of CMTRA, the signs were originally developed by the Central Colorado Mountain Riders, who shared the design with other groups. To date, the signs have been installed at the Captain Jacks trailhead on Gold Camp Road, at the intersection of the Captain Jacks trail and High Drive, and at the Gold Camp Road trailhead above Helen Hunt Falls.
Fishers Peak State Park, Colorado's newest, will be holding virtual "Community Information Sessions" to update the public on the progress of its master plan and upcoming stakeholder opportunities. The first session will be held on Dec. 14 and will include a presentation followed by a Q&A session. This meeting will be recorded and posted on Dec. 15, and a follow-up Q&A session will be held on Dec. 17 for those who have questions, but could not view the first session live. For more information, go to the Fishers Peak website.
