Along with having a whole bunch of 14,000-foot peaks (and many more that top out at 12,000 and 13,000 feet), Colorado has a thousands of lakes, many of them at high elevations. These lakes, especially in late summer when wildflowers are in bloom, are favorite destinations of mine, both for the hiking and the photographic opportunities. While some lake hikes are very popular and very busy — such as these four lakes in Rocky Mountain National Park — many are uncrowded. This week's hike is somewhere in between; it's not as crazy busy as in RMNP, but is a bit busier than more remote trails. What makes this hike attractive is its relatively moderate difficulty — meaning it's family-friendly — and has great views of three different lakes. In late July, it's rich with wildflowers, especially Columbines.
The Silver Dollar Lake Trail #79, on the north side of Guanella Pass, rises above Naylor Lake while wending its way to Silver Dollar Lake and then finally, Murray Lake. The trail starts off fairly easy through the forest before breaking out of the trees with views of Naylor Lake, which dominate much of the hike. The trail drops down a little to the shoreline of Silver Dollar, and then after a somewhat steep but short uphill climb, to a broad mesa above Murray Lake. The trail then leads to the shoreline of Murray.
I created a route for this hike on COTREX.
Things to know: This is a very popular trail, and can be busy on weekends. The hike, measured by GPS from the Silver Dollar Lake Trailhead, is just under 4.5 miles roundtrip, with a little more than 1,000 feet of elevation change. There is no water or bathroom facilities. Naylor Lake is on private property and not accessible from the trail.
Other Lake Hikes in the Area: If no parking is available, try hiking to the Square Top Lakes, which is also moderately difficult. However, it shares its parking with Mount Bierstadt, one of the most popular 14,000-foot peaks for hikers. While much less busy, hiking to Shelf Lake, on the south side of Guanella Pass, is also a more difficult and longer hike.
How To Get There: The trailhead for the Silver Dollar Lake Trail is at the end of Forest Service Road 243.3D, which comes off of Guanella Pass Road/Forest Service Road 381, about 7.75 miles south of Georgetown. There is limited parking at the Silver Dollar Lake Trailhead, and if full, you might be able to find parking at the Naylor Lake Trailhead, at the intersection of 243.3D and 381. Walking in from the Naylor Lake Trailhead will add almost 2 miles (roundtrip) to this hike.
