A few weeks ago, I reported on some of the new trails that had recently opened at Fishers Peak State Park, just outside of Trinidad. At that time, I hadn't yet hiked the Goldenrod Trail, but have since returned to the park and given it a try.
The Goldenrod Trail starts as the Outlook Trail, about 800 feet up from the parking lot on the Discovery Trail. The Outlook Trail bears to the left at the four-way intersection of the Discovery, Challenge and Lower Lone Cub trails. After about .3 miles, there's a really nice overlook and an information sign at a switchback, which marks the beginning of the Goldenrod Trail. For the purposes of this article, everything from the turn off of the Discovery Trail will be considered the Goldenrod Trail.
This trail continues a gentle uphill climb around a deep canyon, in and out of a pine forest, with occasional views of Trinidad Lake to the west and Fishers Peak to the east. During my late-afternoon hike, the low-in-the-sky sun cast a pleasing light on the peak. After approximately 4.9 miles from the trailhead, the Goldenrod Trail ends at the trail "hub" where the Challenge, Osita and Upper Lone Cub trails intersect. On my hike, I turned right and proceeded straight down the steep Challenge Trail, for the most direct route back to the trailhead and a total distance of approximately 6.25 miles. My suggestion however, is to continue across the hub and take the Upper and Lower Lone Cub trails for the return. Not only are the views better, but this route is a not a knee-straining steep downhill, and less than .25 miles longer than going down the Challenge Trail. Trust me on this.
If you want to know more about the current status of the park and future expansion of trails and amenities, listen to my interview with Park Manager Crystal Dreiling on this week's podcast.
Things you need to know: Entry fees apply. There is an automated kiosk at the parking lot to purchase a day pass. You can also purchase a day pass at nearby Trinidad Lake State Park, which is good for both locations. The Challenge and Goldenrod trails are open to hikers only. The Upper Lone Cub Trail is open to cyclists and hikers, and the Lower Lone Cub Trail is open to hikers and uphill cycling only. Horses and dogs are not permitted on any trails in the park at this time.
As of this writing, only the Challenge and First Look trails were on the COTREX app, however printed maps of all the trails were available at the trailhead kiosk.
To get there: Take I-25 south to Exit 11, just past Trinidad. Cross back over I-25 to the east side of the highway and then turn right on the frontage road. Follow it a short distance to the marked entrance for the park.
If you're looking for a freshly cut Christmas tree, look no further than Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Trees cut as part of the park's wildfire mitigation program will be on sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 3, 4, 10, and 11 for $60, regardless of size. The proceeds benefit the Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, which in turn benefits the park itself. First come, first served, and supplies are limited. For more information, see the flyer below.
