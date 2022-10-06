There are only a couple more days to provide your thoughts on the Fishers Peak State Park draft master plan. The extensive document details proposed park entrances, campgrounds, trailheads and more. I interviewed park manager Crystal Dreiling for my podcast last December. We toured the park as she explained the amenities she envisioned there. Once you've read the draft, you're encouraged to complete a survey on the master plan. For links to the plan and the survey, visit the Fishers Peak State Park website. The survey period ends this Sunday, Oct. 9.
The Cheyenne Mountain Run race in Cheyenne Mountain State Park will take place Oct. 8, starting at 9 a.m. During the race, most of the trails on the south end of the park, such as Talon, North Talon, Sundance, Dixon, Turkey Trot and Little Bear, will be closed. Other trails in the park, including the leashed dog-friendly trails on the north end of the park, and my personal favorites, Blackmer Loop, Boulder Run and Cougar's Shadow, will be open during the race. The trails will reopen once the last racer crosses the finish line.
This coming Sunday, Oct. 9, will be the final "Motorless Morning" in the Garden of the Gods for 2022. Motorized vehicles will not be allowed in the park from 5 a.m. to noon, allowing users to enjoy all trails and roads in the park without having to dodge motor vehicles. Visitors with disabilities will be able to use a shuttle from the visitors center to get into the park. For more details, visit the motorless morning webpage.
And finally, if you're still in the hunt for fall colors, Highway 67 between Divide and Teller County Road 81 (Gillette) as well as the Teller County end of Gold Camp Road from County Road 81 to the tunnel, should still offer some good leaf peeping this weekend. Social media is saying Cripple Creek is already past peak, and on my visit this past Wednesday, Gillette was well past peak, as was Victor. Gold Camp Road still had lots of stands of green leaves waiting to turn, with plenty of gold to see right now.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.