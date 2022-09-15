The Keep Colorado Wild Pass, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will add a $29 fee to vehicle registrations, and in return serve as a year-round entry pass to all Colorado State Parks. Currently, the regular price for a yearly state parks pass is $80 for a single vehicle or $120 for a hang tag that can be used for all vehicles in a single family. Daily passes cost between $9 and $11 per day per vehicle, depending on the location. There are some cheaper yearly options available for seniors ($70/year) and low income families ($14/year). Disabled military and Colorado First Responders are eligible for free entry year-round. Vehicle owners who don't want a Keep Colorado Wild Pass can opt-out when they register their vehicle. A symbol on the vehicle's registration will serve as proof that a Keep Colorado Wild Pass was purchased.
In the event that someone purchased a yearly parks pass and then registers their car with a Keep Colorado Wild Pass before the original pass expires, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will refund, on a pro-rated basis, the cost of the original parks pass. The refund option is only good for yearly passes that are less than nine months old, and the refund program is only good for 2022 and 2023. Yearly passes purchased after Jan. 1, 2024 will not be eligible for refunds. Regular priced ($80 or $120) yearly passes will still be available. For more information on the refund policy, click here.
Some of Colorado's "high use" state parks, such as Roxborough, Castlewood Canyon and Lake Pueblo have charged an extra $1 or $2 on top of the base $9 daily entry fee. Starting in 2023, the daily entry fee to all state parks will be changed to $10.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife receives no regular tax-based funding, so it relies on park entry fees, campground fees, hunting and fishing licenses, boat and off-road vehicle registrations, along with federal grants, lottery money and other funds for it's operations. At $29, the Keep Colorado Wild Pass will pay for itself after only three state park visits, and CPW hopes that most people will recognize the value of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass, choose to retain the fee when registering their vehicles and that it will result in an increase in overall funding for state parks.
The Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon races will be held this weekend and that means closures.
The summit of Pikes Peak will be closed for the Ascent on Saturday the 17th to all Pikes Peak Highway visitors until 10 a.m. The North Slope Recreation Area will be closed until 7:30 a.m. and the Manitou Incline will be closed from 6 to 9 a.m.
The Manitou Incline will be closed all day Sunday the 18th for the Marathon. The Pikes Peak Highway and North Slope Recreation Area will not be affected.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.