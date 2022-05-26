Memorial Day weekend starts, well, now, and with it the unofficial start of summer. Kids are out of school, families will be trekking from one end of the country to other to hike, camp, cycle, take pictures — all while visiting public lands. And, much of that will happen right here in the Pikes Peak region.
Anticipating and increase in visitors, the various public land managers at all levels of regional government are asking land users to "know before you go," plan ahead and remember several essential responsible recreation guidelines over Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer. In a news release signed by the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, El Paso County Parks, Colorado Springs Parks, and Colorado Springs Utilities, visitors to public lands are asked to:
- Enjoy and Protect Shared Public Lands
- Be Courteous and Inclusive
- Plan Ahead and Know Your Limits
- Don't Park Illegally and Follow All Rules
- Stay on Trail and Walk Through Mud
- Continue to Follow Public Health Guidelines.
The bridge replacement project in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, which started last fall, is about to hit a significant milestone. The paved road through the park will reopen on June 4, according to a city news release. Other parts of the project, such as replacing the original stone work on the bridges, will continue through June, and the city is warning motorists to be aware of flaggers and heavy equipment on the road on weekdays. Some parking areas will remain closed until the project is complete.
I hiked in the park just a couple of days ago and observed the road surface and bridges were about ready for vehicles, but that the bridges themselves were still having their historic stones replaced. Also, the Mt. Cutler/Mt. Muscoco Trail parking lot was full of construction debris and supplies, so based on the news release, it likely won't open until the project is almost complete. If you want to hike the Mt. Cutler trail, your best bet is to do it from the Starsmore Visitor Center at the park entrance by way of the Columbine and Creekside trails, for a hike of about 5 miles roundtrip.
While it might seem like October is a long ways off, time flies and it will be here before you know it, and with it the annual Cheyenne Mountain Run in Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Taking place Oct. 8, the race feature 5K, 10K and 25K routes, and benefits the Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park. The 25K goes to the top of Cheyenne Mountain and back and is also a qualifier for the Pikes Peak Ascent, the annual race to the top of Pikes Peak via the Barr Trail. For more info, click on the flyer below.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.