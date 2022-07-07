Just in time for the summer fourteener climbing season, a unique public/private/nonprofit partnership has formed that will keep the popular "Decalibron Loop" in Park County open.
The loop, named after the four peaks it encompasses (DEmocrat, CAmeron, LIncoln and BRoss), was closed for a time during last year's climbing season when private property owners on three of the four peaks expressed concerns with overuse and liability issues. The liability issues were eventually resolved, but excess usage, like in much of Colorado, remains an issue.
The peaks, which surround Kite Lake, near the town of Alma, are some of the most accessible fourteeners in the state and popular with hikers who want to bag more than one peak in a single hike. According to the Colorado Mountain Club, there may be 300-400 hikers on the trail to the peaks on any given Saturday.
The town of Alma has been managing an access permit at the Kite Lake Trailhead in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service. The proceeds have been used to fund bathroom facilities, road maintenance and other costs. Under a new agreement with the Colorado Mountain Club (CMC), the "funds will also help cover trail maintenance, sign installation, visitor use tracking, and water quality monitoring," according to a press release from CMC. The CMC will also provide trail ambassadors at the trailhead to promote Leave No Trace principles, conduct surveys of hikers, and install and monitor vehicle and trail counters which will help the Forest Service plan for future capacity issues.
Although "Decalibron" refers to the four privately owned peaks surrounding Kite Lake, not all of the peaks are open for use. “It is important to note that the summit of Mount Bross remains closed to the public due to fractional private ownership,” says [CMC Conservation Coordinator Kendall] Chastain. “We ask that climbers please respect the closure of Mount Bross and stay on the authorized trail so that we can maintain good relationships with the private landowners and ensure the peaks remain open.”
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.