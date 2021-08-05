The popular Catamount Trail in Green Mountain Falls was closed "until further notice" on Aug. 4 due to an "ongoing property dispute," according to a post on the town's website and Facebook page, signed by Town Manager Angie Sprang. In response to an email asking for more information, Sprang stated that "The current press release is all for now, and as the property dispute progresses we will provide another press release."
The increased use of our parks, trails and open spaces, which had been happening anyway prior to COVID-19 driving more people outdoors, has caused many land managers to resort to a reservation or "timed entry" system to control traffic, parking and crowding. It seems to be the trend of the future, and planning ahead — first of the seven "Leave No Trace" principles — is a necessity. One of the largest and most visited places in Colorado requiring advance planning is Rocky Mountain National Park, not just on when to go, but which trails to hike when you get there.
A new guide book, Hike the Parks: Rocky Mountain National Park, can help you plan your trip. The book features 35 day hikes, varying from easy strolls to the park's iconic Longs Peak, and includes seven "must see" sights along with the park's history and information on its flora and fauna. The book is colorfully photographed and the trail information is clear, concise and easy to follow. A "Going Farther" addition to many of the trail descriptions gives the more adventurous hikers some enticement to extend their venture. Author Brendan Leonard narrates each trail entry in a simple, spare, "just the facts" style that readers who just want to know where to go will appreciate. The book's compact size means it can be carried comfortably in the pocket of your cargo pants without adding much bulk or weight. The book can be purchased direct from the publisher, here.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is waiving entry fees to all Colorado State Parks during the month of August for veterans, active duty and retired military members. You can get your free pass at any state park or CPW office, by presenting the appropriate proof of service. CPW also offers free entry for military personnel on Veterans Day, and year-round for disabled veterans. While entry is free, other fees, such as for campsites, still apply.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.