Colorado isn't as well known as Utah for its natural arches, but we have some, including the highest concentration of arches east of that neighboring state. The Saint Charles Arch, deep in the San Isabel National Forest west of the small town of Rye, is a hidden gem. And best of all, the hike to get to it is not very difficult, at around 4.5 miles roundtrip.
The hike starts on Forest Service Road 320 where it begins at Old San Isabel Road.
Follow 320 for just under a mile and at the top of a short but steep uphill climb where the road splits, bear right and then look for a single-track trail behind a "Road Closed to Motor Vehicles" sign.
Follow this trail for nearly a mile until it bears right and starts downhill towards Saint Charles Creek. Along the way, take in the view of the surrounding forest and the north side of Greenhorn Mountain, just across the valley.
Follow the trail for about 0.3 miles until it reaches the creek. The arch is on the opposite side and won't be visible until you get to the creek. From here, the arch towers over your head, and if you want to get up close and personal, you can cross the primitive log bridge and scramble up the pile of large rocks. When you're done ooohing and aaahing, return the way you came.
To Get There: From I-25, take Exit 74 (Rye, Colorado City), then follow Colorado Highway 165 west for 14.5 miles to Robb Road (look for a brown sign indicating the direction to Forest Road 320) and turn right. Take Robb Road for about .6 miles until it meets Old San Isabel Road and turn left. Forest Service Road 320 is a little more than 0.2 miles up on the right.
Things You Need to Know: Forest Road 320 is gated and locked to block motorized traffic each winter. You can still explore the area on foot, but parking is very limited along Old San Isabel Road. When the gate is open, there is parking for a few cars just inside the gate and then a short distance farther down 320. You can drive down 320 to the point where the trail leaves the road, however there are steep uphill and downhill grades before you arrive. They are likely doable with any SUV when dry, but after some rain, the road gets muddy and slick and you may get stuck.
The climb on the rock pile from the creek to the arch can be difficult, and even more so after it rains, making the rocks slick.
Total distance is just under 4.5 miles round trip. Forest Road 320 is on COTREX, but the trail to the creek is not, and Trails Illustrated does not have a map for this area. The arch is denoted on COTREX.
In an executive order issued by Gov. Jaren Polis, state employees who volunteer as firefighters, EMS workers or Search and Rescue team members will be entitled to five additional days of administrative leave each year. In the executive order, Polis recognized that as many as 70 percent of Colorado's firefighters are volunteers and that all volunteer first responders face "the same expectations as their career counterparts, including responding at all hours of the day and night, over long distances, and experiencing the same impacts on their physical and mental health." You can read the entire order here.
There's a follow-up to my recent article about how some signs posted by the Pikes Peak Highway could mislead hikers into thinking they could have to pay for back-country rescues. According to Pikes Peak Highway Manager Skyler Rorabaugh, some signs at trailheads around the perimeter of America's Mountain had been replaced by signs with clearer wording, however some have not. He related to me that his staff is working to replace the remaining signs with wording that is clearer as to who conducts rescues and under what specific circumstances a hiker may have to pay for transportation off the peak.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.