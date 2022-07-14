Over the last few months, I’ve published tips on my favorite 1- and 5-mile hikes, and this week we’ll stretch our legs a bit and feature a few scenic hikes of 10 miles or more within an hour or so of Colorado Springs. Some are easier than others, but this is all relative. Once the miles get into the double digits, even the “easiest” of hikes can be pretty difficult if for no other reason than distance.
All the usual admonitions about being prepared apply to these hikes, but I’ll add a few more.
- Make sure your boots are well broken in (not worn out). For hikes of these distances (often on difficult terrain) the quality, fit and sturdiness of your footwear really can make or break you.
- For some of the more difficult hikes, you will go slower than your normal pace. It’s vitally important that you bring enough food to keep yourself fueled for a long time.
- Bring extra water. If you attempt these hikes in the summer, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and severe dehydration can become serious issues. Bring as much water as you can carry and know where the nearest medical facility is located.
- Don’t go alone. Tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to be back, and who to call if you don’t return.
- Check the weather forecast before you go.
Some caveats to the following list of hikes:
I have hiked each of these and the mileage indicated is from my own GPS. The mileage may be a bit less where I link to a COTREX route, and I will defer to my GPS to be more accurate. It has been my practical and extensive experience with COTREX that it underestimates mileage a bit. Your method of measuring the mileage may result in slightly different distances. Also, opinions on how difficult a trail is are just that, an opinion.
Without further ado:
South Slope Recreation Area to Boehmer Reservoir, 10.06 miles roundtrip. You’ll be hard pressed to find a prettier hike in the Pikes Peak region than this out-and-back trek. Starting at the lone trailhead, follow the Mason Trail around to the west side of the Mason Reservoir and then into the forest as it passes the north end of the reservoir. When you start a fairly moderate set of switchbacks up and over a hill, you know you’re close to the turn-around point — the dam at the Boehmer Reservoir. The views of the reservoirs and Pikes Peak are great, and you’ll find plenty of anglers casting into Mason. Wildflowers are also in abundance into late-to-mid August. Advance reservations are required, and each day's reservations are limited in number. For more details and to make a reservation, click here.
Dome Rock State Wildlife Area:
The next three are in Dome Rock State Wildlife Area in Teller County, just south of Mueller State Park. They all start and end at one of the two parking areas at the entrance.
A hunting, fishing or State Wildlife Area Pass is required for each person in Dome Rock SWA. You can purchase them at any state park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife office or online. A Colorado state parks pass is not valid in a SWA. Dogs and bikes are not allowed and hunters may be present during hunting seasons, so wear bright-colored clothes and stay on the trails.
Dome Rock Loop. 10.8 miles roundtrip: This is a great loop hike that can only be done from July 15 to Nov. 30 of each year due to wildlife restrictions. Starting at the trailhead directly in front of you when you drive down the entrance road, take the Willow Creek Trail to the Spring Creek Trail and then the Dome Rock Trail to close the loop. This is the only way to actually really see all of Dome Rock. There are a number of creek crossings (no bridges), and the large number of aspens make this a great fall hike, when the leaves are changing and the water levels at the creek crossings are lower. The first 2 miles of this hike is a steady and somewhat steep uphill climb, but after that it’s mostly downhill. You can view the route here.
Dome Rock View. 10.3 miles roundtrip: This out-and-back hike starts like the loop hike above, and like the loop hike, can only be done from July 15 to Nov. 30 each year. Follow the Willow Creek trail for about 3.3 miles, then turn left onto the Dome View Trail and follow it to the end, a little less than 2 miles later. Return the same way you came. You can view this route here.
Four-mile Overlook. 10.94 miles roundtrip: Another out-and-back hike, this one starts and ends at the parking lot to the right as you drive down the entrance road. As opposed to the previous two hikes, this one is accessible year round. From the parking lot, take the Dome Rock Trail as it parallels 4 Mile Creek to the remnants of the Jack Rabbit Lodge. Turn right and at the top of the next steep, but short uphill climb, bear left onto the Cabin Creek Trail. Follow this steady but not-too-steep climb to the 4 Mile Overlook Trail and turn left. Follow it to the end, where you can spy the top of Dome Rock and the valley through which 4 Mile Creek travels. Return the way you came. You can view this route here.
Dixon Trail, including Dragon's Backbone Trail, Cheyenne Mountain State Park. 14.98 miles roundtrip: So the first thing you need to know is that this is a beast of a day hike. Yes, a single day hike, since there is no back country camping in CMSP. You have to do this hike in one shot. Second, although this trail has more than 3,000 feet of elevation gain, the trail is well constructed and routed, and while you'll be going uphill a lot, it doesn't feel so bad due to it never really being all that steep. Third, for the best views, you'll want to do the Dragon's Backbone Trail once you're at the top, but be aware that it is right on the eastern precipice of Cheyenne Mountain where slick rock and long drops are the norm. It's not for the faint of heart, for those unsteady on their feet, or those with a fear of heights. For everyone else, it's great.
Starting at the Limekiln Trailhead, take the Talon Trail to the second intersection of the North Talon Trail and turn right. Follow it until it reaches its highest point and turn up the Dixon Trail. From there, you'll continuously climb until you reach the top of the mountain. You'll pass the remnants of an old military airplane crash, and eventually come to an intersection with the Dragon's Backbone Trail. Do not turn here (you'll thank me later), but continue a few hundred feet further to the Mountain Loop Trail and turn right. Take it for about a 1/4 mile to the other end of the Dragon's Backbone Trail and turn right. Follow it (look for metal arrows and other markers) until it rejoins the Dixon Trail and turn left to start back down. When you rejoin the North Talon Trail, you can turn right or left to rejoin the Talon Trail and return to the Limekiln Trailhead. You can find this route here.
Note: Entry fees do apply to CMSP. Dogs are not allowed on this trail, and bikes and horses can only go to a designated stopping point about 2 miles up the Dixon Trail. From there, cyclists and equestrians can tie up and do the rest on foot.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace. Explore.