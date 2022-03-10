Hikers, by their very nature, have a thing about numbers: How many miles they hiked, how tall that mountain was they climbed, how many 14er's they've bagged, etc. And for many, including me, the longer, higher, further we go, the better. Even if the only person we're up against is ourselves, we can be a competitive bunch.
So, short hikes, unless they are very difficult — I'm looking at you, Manitou Incline — tend to be ignored. Why do a 1- or 2-mile hike, when I could do a 7- or 8-mile hike instead? Well, as it turns out, some short hikes, which for the purpose of this article are under 2 miles round trip, often have great views, or might be very tough, or very easy. I've put together a short list (see what I did there?) of short hikes, some of which were suggested by readers and listeners to my podcast, and they are presented in no particular order:
Signal Butte: This 1-mile round trip hike has some really nice views of the east side of the Tarryall range and Pikes Peak. Click here for more info.
Overlook Trail #641: Located at the end of 11 Mile Canyon in the Pike National Forest (not 11 Mile State Park), this is another 1-mile round-trip hike with great views. You can find more information on COTREX, but note that the trail alignment, or even trailhead location shown there is not accurate, but it's close enough that you'll find it. Entry fees apply.
Mt.Cutler: A long-established trail in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, it's a hugely popular hike due to its short length (2 miles round trip) and views of the surrounding mountains, Seven Falls and of Colorado Springs. Getting to it requires some effort due to roadwork in the park, but once the project is finished later this spring, you'll be able to again pull right up to the trailhead. Click here for more information.
Mt Esther Trail #754: Starting at the Crowe Gulch Trailhead on the Pikes Peak Highway — just a short distance from the entry gates — is a summertime favorite of mine because of its wildflowers and a fall favorite because of the aspens. Although its total length is longer than the criteria for this article, reader Linda Watkins suggested the section from the trailhead to where it intersects with the Ring the Peak Trail. At about 1.5 miles round trip, this is an easy hike through tall grasses in an open meadow. Find out more, here. Entry fees apply.
This isn't an exhaustive list, and I'll have more short hikes in future columns. Send me your favorite hikes under 2 miles.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.