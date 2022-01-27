A study by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) found that 92 percent of Coloradans recreate outdoors, and 62 percent recreate in parks, open spaces and on trails at least once a week. With that in mind, it should not surprise anyone that Colorado's Backcountry Search and Rescue (BSAR) providers are busy. In fact, Colorado's BSAR teams are busier than in any other state, responding to more than 3,600 incidents each year, according to Colorado Senate Bill 21-245, "Strengthening Backcountry Search and Rescue in Colorado."
The bill directed CPW to study BSAR and interagency coordination; workers compensation and other benefits for injuries that may occur; retirement benefits for BSAR members; availability of equipment and funding necessary to purchase and maintain equipment; physical and psychological impacts to BSAR members and availability of support resources; governmental immunity; training needs; and the need for outdoor safety education for the public.
The study included a survey of 41 of the 62 county sheriff's (mostly from counties with BSAR incidents), and 657 of the approximately 2,800 volunteers from 49 of the 50 BSAR teams in Colorado.
One key recommendation from the study included a dedicated helicopter. Right now, those services are provided by medical or military helicopters, when available. The study also cited the need to improve communications between BSAR teams and sheriffs offices through purchasing and maintaining radio equipment; to fix gaps in workers compensation coverage for BSAR members by consolidating under one provider; and to offer a mileage reimbursement or stipend to volunteers who, on average, spend almost $1,600 of their own money every year on equipment, training and fuel.
Additionally, the study recommended developing a credentialing and training program and improve public safety outdoor education.
The study also recommended the state's SAR fund be moved under CPW where it can be managed within the department's enterprise status, and not be impacted by Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) limits. The SAR fund is primarily funded by CPW with a fee attached to hunting and fishing licenses, and off-highway vehicle, boat and snowmobile registrations. Additionally a Colorado Outdoor Recreation Search and Rescue (CORSAR) card is administered by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA). The SAR funds that CPW collects are then transferred to DOLA for dissemination, and as a state tax-funded agency, are subject to TABOR limits. Letting CPW keep and administer the fee-based (i.e. not tax) funds would allow it to operate outside those limits. The SAR fund donates around $500,000 each year to SAR teams, usually to replace worn or damaged equipment, or to help teams purchase "big ticket" items.
Colorado's BSAR network is mostly a local issue, with each county's sheriff responsible for coordinating BSAR services. As such, there is great disparity in the level of funding, equipment and manpower from one county to the next. BSAR services in the state are provided by 2,800 volunteers within 50 nonprofit teams, and since no team charges for SAR services, they depend mostly on grants or donations, with direct but varying funding support from sheriffs offices. Some teams operate on as little as $10,000 a year while others need almost $200,000. Much of that comes from fundraising (donations, special events, etc), which takes up a lot of volunteer time, in addition to the many hours volunteered during rescue missions. The SAR fund is not intended, or able, to be the primary funding source for a BSAR team, but it helps fill gaps.
Interestingly, the people who use BSAR resources the most are not the same people who pay the most into the SAR fund. According to the study, the sale of hunting and fishing licenses combined make up 71 percent of the fund. The sale of the voluntary CORSAR cards makes up 16 percent of the fund and off-highway vehicle, boat and snowmobile registrations make up 13 percent. But when it comes to BSAR users, the activities break down like this: hikers and climbers (55 percent), bikers and skiers (14 percent), and "other" users, such as equestrians, pilots cavers and kiteboarders (12 percent). Hunters and anglers, who pay the bulk of the fund when purchasing a license, account for only 6 percent of incidents, while snowmobilers and off-highway vehicle users and boaters, who pay into the fund via registration fees, account for only 13 percent of BSAR incidents.
This disparity is a thorn in the side of many in the sportsman community, who complain that recreational users are "freeloading," since they use BSAR services more, but contribute far, far less.
It is a valid complaint.
It's time for Colorado's recreational users to stop free-loading and pay their fair share.
Some of this disparity will be resolved when the Keep Colorado Wild annual pass, which will be attached to vehicle registration, starts in January of 2023. But even with the implementation of that program, SAR funding is based on a formula, that according to the study, won't send any money to the SAR fund until mid-2024 at the earliest. In the mean time, BSAR missions will continue.
If you're a hiker, cyclist, equestrian, or trail runner, do your part and buy a CORSAR card.
You can read the entire report here.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Don't Be a Freeloader.
