The Tanner Peak Trail #1333 in the San Isabel National Forest is a 12-mile long crescent-shaped trail that connects to its namesake, the 9,344-foot Tanner Peak. From either of two trailheads on the Oak Creek Grade/County Road 143, the hike to Tanner Peak and back is more than 12 miles round trip, and about the same distance if you hike from one trailhead to the other, which will require a car shuttle or key pass to accomplish.
If a 12-mile hike sounds like a bit much, then this hike, on the southern half of the Tanner Peak Trail crescent, might be more to your liking. Starting at the East Bear Trailhead, the trail winds its way up a narrow, and at times, rocky canyon to the intersection of the Tanner Trail and the Stultz Trail #1334. From here, using your own wayfinding skills, you can summit the nearby Curley Peak. The Tanner Peak trail ascends about 2,200 feet over the 3.6 miles to the intersection of the Stultz trail, most of that in the first 2.6 miles. The nicest part of this hike is from about 2 miles up the trail to the intersection with the Stultz Trail. This 1.5-mile section of the hike is relatively flat and open with great views in all directions, including of the Wet and the Sangre De Christo mountain ranges to the west and the open plains to the east. When I did this hike in mid-October, the fall colors were very impressive.
From the intersection with the Stultz Trail, return back down the Tanner Trail to the East Bear Trailhead, for a total distance of about 7.25 miles. However, if you've planned ahead and came with some friends and two vehicles for a car shuttle, you can go down the Stultz Trail to it's trailhead on County Road 143 for a total hike of about 9.5 miles, or finish the Tanner Trail to its trailhead further north on CR 143 for a total of around 13 miles. You can also continue on the Tanner Trail for about 3.5 more miles to Tanner Peak and then return to the East Bear trailhead for about a hike of almost 14 miles round trip. To see all these trails, click here.
Things you need to know: The Tanner Peak Trail from the East Bear trailhead to the Stultz Trail is open all users, including motorized, with the exception of ATV's. The Stultz Trail and the remainder of the Tanner Peak Trail are also open to ATV's. Some parts of the trail are narrow and might be difficult to negotiate when encountering motorized and equestrian users. On my weekday hike, I didn't see any other users. There is no water, trash or restroom access at the trailhead. The trail sign at the start of this hike is accurate as to the mileage to the Stultz Trail. The sign at the Stultz Trail intersection has a lot of inaccurate information regarding the distance to the Stultz trailhead and the East Bear trailhead. See photo for more information.
To get there: From U.S. Highway 50 and Colorado Highway 115 in Cañon City, turn south onto 115 for about 1.25 miles. At the roundabout, bear right onto Elm Street and then turn left onto Oak Creek Grade Road/Fremont County Road 143. Stay on County Road 143 for about 11 miles. The trail parking lot is on the left (look for the sign) and the trail starts across the street. You will pass the Tanner Peak and Stultz trailheads along the way, so if you're doing this as a one-way hike with a car shuttle, watch for them.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.
