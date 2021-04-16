Ten things that make Colorado great:
- It has EVERYTHING. Mountains. Rivers. Lakes. Desert. Plains. Grasslands. Not seeing something you like? Keep looking! It's out there.
- It has great people. Instead of a bloated government, large numbers of volunteers and nonprofits support all manner of outdoor recreation, making the outdoors better for everyone. (See also #4 below)
- The weather is wonderfully varied. And weird. It can be sunny and 60 degrees early in a March week, and snowing bucketfuls a few days later (like this week...). Summer days can start out sunny and hot and end with a thunderstorm that replenishes our soil and cools things off. Bonus: We all become amateur meteorologists.
- We have the Code of the West. Sometimes we forget it, but it defines our underlying desire to be self-sufficient and to take care of our neighbors.
- Colorado is home to great parks and open spaces, including city owned parks. New Yorkers may crow about their Central Park, but at 843 acres, it's smaller than our own Garden of the Gods Park (862 acres), and North Cheyenne Cañon Park (1277 acres). Add in our 42 state parks, 13 National Park Service sites, numerous county parks and thousands of square miles of forests — and we have a lot of places to go for outdoor recreation.
- The air is clean. Go into the mountains, and take a deep breath. The only thing you'll likely smell is your sweaty hiking partner. And you can see all the way to Kansas. Which probably beats going there.
- The water is clean. Sure, you need to filter or treat the water you get out of a creek or lake when you're in the wild, but thats due to wildlife and not chemicals.
- It's home to some incredible man-made wonders. The Royal Gorge Bridge is the highest suspension bridge in the U.S. and second-highest in the world. Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is an engineering marvel that took almost two decades to build. And the Summit House on Pikes Peak ... how many buildings are constructed anywhere at more than 14,000 feet? Highest continuously paved road in the United States? Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park.
- The scenery. 'Nuff said.
- We get to live here. Some of us were born here, some of us were sent here by Uncle Sam, some of us elected to live here. Regardless of how we ended up here, we get to live in this beautiful place.