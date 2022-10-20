Dome Rock State Wildlife Area (SWA) is home to some great hiking trails. While much of the property is open year-round, some of its best trails are only accessible for a relatively short period each year to accommodate big horn sheep breeding.
I wrote about some of these trails in this column from July. This week, I'll add another hike in the area, but you'll only have until the end of November to do it. The Warparty Overlook hike is pretty straightforward, except that the start of the Warparty Trail is not marked and can be difficult to locate. But, once you find it, it's pretty easy to follow. The trail ends at some huge (house sized, or bigger) rocks atop a ridge with views to the east of Pikes Peak and to the west of the high valley, and in the distance, the Sangre de Cristo mountains.
This hike starts at the Dome Rock SWA parking lot that is directly in front of you at the bottom of the access road. From there, take the Willow Creek and then the Spring Creek trails to the intersection with the Warparty Trail. It's unmarked, but if you follow this on the COTREX app, trust it when it says you're at the intersection of Warparty and Spring Creek and turn up the draw. The trail becomes evident in about 50 feet, and after that, it's pretty easy to follow. If you'd rather, enter these coordinates into your GPS for the trail intersection: North 38.8245985-105.2016880 West.
You can also view this route on COTREX, here.
When you get to the end of the trail, have a snack and take in the sights, then return the way you came for a total distance of about 8 miles. You can also continue on the loop around Dome Rock, which I did on my recent hike, for a distance of almost 11.5 miles total.
You can also do the Dome Rock Overlook Trail on the way back, which will add about 4 miles to the hike, for a total distance of about 12 miles.
Things You Need to Know: This hike can only be done from July 16 to Nov. 30 each year. Every person aged 16 and over must have a valid fishing or hunting license, or a State Wildlife Area Pass. Bicycles, motorized vehicles and dogs are not permitted. Horses are permitted, but must stay on designated trails. This hike features significant elevation changes, both on the way in and on the return, and as such will be a strenuous hike. There is little to no cell phone service in most of the SWA. Pit toilets are available at the parking lot but water is not available. Hunters may be present, so wear bright colors, stay on the trail and keep the noise down. A wide variety of wildlife is known to inhabit Dome Rock SWA, so be aware of your surroundings. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is doing extensive tree cutting on the Willow Creek Trail to improve wildlife habitat, so proceed with caution through that area.
To get there: Take Highway 24 to the traffic light in Divide, and turn south on Highway 67. After about 5.5 miles, bear right onto Four Mile Road and take it for about 2 miles to the entrance to Dome Rock State Wildlife Area, on the right.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.