Linda B. (she asked that we not use her full name) planned a regular hike for the afternoon of Feb. 16. She parked her car and started down a trail in the Monument Preserve when, a few minutes later, she heard what sounded like glass breaking. Although she was able to still see her car, nothing appeared to be amiss. When she finished her hike a short time later, she discovered that she was the latest victim of a trailhead vehicle burglary. Her purse, with her driver's license, mailbox key, credit cards and other items, were stolen. She says she hid the items under a blanket in the backseat, and she didn't see anything when the window broke because it was on the side of her car that was opposite the street from her.
Since the preserve is in an unincorporated part of the county, she had to report it to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO), and when she called she was told that, without a witness, or a weapon or tool left behind from which to get fingerprints, a deputy wouldn't be dispatched. But she could file a report online or via telephone. Instead, she elected not to file a report right away and started her own detective work.
Linda discovered her credit cards were used at three nearby businesses within minutes of each other, with purchases totaling nearly $800. During the course of her detective work, she also learned that all three businesses had cameras that likely caught who was using the credit cards, and in fact one business not only caught someone using the cards, but also caught a possible accomplice and their vehicle. All three stores told Linda that they would only turn over their videos to law enforcement.
The next day she called EPSO to report the incident and to tell them that there may be video of one or more of the perpetrators. According to Linda, however, almost a week after she called to report the burglary, EPSO says they only have a case number assigned, but the deputy hadn't yet completed a report.
EPSO Public Information Officer Lieutenant Deborah Mynatt, however, says the Sheriff's Office is on the case.
Mynatt say there's hope the store surveillance can be used for a media release to "help catch these guys or gals." Mynatt says that based on her initial look into calls for service, there didn't appear to have been a recent rash of trailhead burglaries. However, that may be misleading due to how a call for service is entered into the EPSO system.
For example, if a victim calls EPSO to report a crime, the first address provided is entered into the record. So, if the victim initially gives their home address and not the location of the crime, that location may not show up in a search. The location of the crime may be entered later in the report, but it's not searchable, and would require someone to look through each and every report to compile a list of actual incident locations, Mynatt explains.
Also, people's reluctance to report vehicle burglaries, either because they feel the value of what was taken was small, they don't think anything will be done, or they feel embarrassed because they might have left a car unlocked, makes tracking crimes harder. "We ask that citizens, even if it's not an item of value that is taken, we want you to report it because it establishes patterns of crimes," says Mynatt. "It helps our crime intelligence unit to gather patterns of information so that we could put out better messaging to our community on how to prevent and safe-keep their personal items."
According to Mynatt, they want to hear from victims, "even if nothing is taken, but you notice that someone has broken into vehicle or entered the vehicle, and rummaged through your glove box."
As for the report: Mynatt says the deputy was on his regular days off, and the report was on hold until his return. She expects that it will be completed as soon as possible.
Linda says her loss, in the big picture — card credit card companies covered the illegal charges but she had to pay about $400 to replace the window — isn't a big deal. She just hopes her own detective work can help catch the crooks.
Mynatt said thieves know all the "secrets" people use to hide valuables in their cars, and the best way to prevent becoming a victim is to not leave them in your car at all. Leave them at home, if possible. Also, lock your car, and don't leave your garage door opener in plain view.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Don't Be a Victim.