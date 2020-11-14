The National Park Service (NPS) announced that beginning this past Veterans Day, Veterans and military Gold Star families will enjoy free admission year-round to NPS sites, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wildlife refuges and U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation and Army Corps of Engineers sites that charge an admission fee. All one needs to do is show up at any of these locations with the appropriate proof of service to gain free entry. Details are available at the NPS website.
Also this past week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife added sixteen state parks to it's list of parks that require an entry fee — at a reduced rate — for users entering on foot or bike. Visitors entering on foot or bike will need to pay a $4 entry fee at the designated parks, the nearest to Colorado Springs being Mueller and Castlewood Canyon. Users entering by car and who already have a pass do not need to purchase the $4 pass.
Sunday is National Take a Hike Day, so hit the trails — socially distanced, of course.
