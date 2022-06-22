It was about a year ago that word got around the hiking community that a landowner was threatening — via a ridiculously and obnoxiously large sign — to close the popular Horsethief Park Trail #704, due to the trail crossing a sliver of private property. How the trail ended up on private property isn't clear, and whether the incursion merely escaped anyone's attention, or if no one really cared until last year, also isn't clear — but the trail had existed for decades, apparently with no troubles. The U.S. Forest Service, which maintains the trail and on whose land the trail exists, did not dispute that Trail 704 did indeed cross private property.
Despite the threat, the trail was never barricaded by the landowner. But that did not change the fact that a tiny section of the trail was where it was not supposed to be, and eventually something had to be done to remedy the situation.
Last fall, the U.S. Forest Service's Pikes Peak Ranger District asked the Colorado Mountain Club's Pikes Peak Group (CMC-PPG) to look into rerouting the trail around the private property holding. According to CMC-PPG's Tom Mowle, CMC entered into a partnership with the Friends of the Peak (FOTP), the volunteer group that helps maintain the network that makes up the Ring the Peak Trail system. Members of CMC and FOTP marked a route that would leave the existing trail, go around to the north of the private property line, and then rejoin the trail a short distance later. The reroute was approved by the Pikes Peak Ranger District, setting in motion the work needed to make it happen.
While the CMC and FOTP were working over the winter to organize a workday to build the new trail, the Forest Service sent personnel to clear trees along the new route. Last weekend, a group of volunteers — 34 on Saturday and 19 on Sunday — worked 8 hours each day to build 540 feet of new trail that circumvents the private property incursion. According to Mowle, "We accomplished our primary goal for the weekend: roughing in a walkable tread for the entire 540 feet of new trail, including the primary structures where the new route joins the old one." Mowle said that additional workdays, likely later this summer, will be needed to put the final touches on the trail.
Mowle credits the Friends of the Peak for making the project become a reality. "FOTP provided most of the leaders, half the tools, and a lot of publicity," he said. "The work would not have gotten done without them."
This collaboration between government and non-profits has insured that access to a popular trail and destinations will remain open.
You can see a video of the project here.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.