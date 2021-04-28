Just a little bit longer, and the threat of snow will be behind us. Pansies will make way for chiles and stout tomato plants at garden centers. Tales of hail disasters past will be shared. And propane tanks will be filled in anticipation of veggie kabobs on the barbie.

Welcome to the Indy’s ode to spring growing season! Through the following pages you will find gardening advice from Larry Stebbins, an update on farmers markets in the Pikes Peak region (see the 2021 market schedule here.), vegan recipes from JL Fields, and a story about a couple of guys who have brought cidermaking to Penrose.

So dig your hands into the soil and delight in nature’s bounty...

+4 Farmers markets are thriving during the pandemic Steve Storrs, a 71-year-old gardener in Divide, works hard for every vegetable he grows. Whe…

Pikes Peak region farmers markets 2021 For a Colorado seasonal produce calendar, see tinyurl.com/CO-Produce-Indy. COVID protocols s…

Craft brewers turn Penrose into a cidermaking hot spot As beer breweries proliferate, some brewers are switching to a new handmade beverage concoct…