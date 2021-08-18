Prince’s vault of unreleased music is rumored to rival the archives of Gram Parsons or Tupac Shakur. The Minneapolis superstar’s estate promised the first of regular releases beginning in 2021, but few guessed the debut would be a fully realized album, Welcome 2 America (NPG/Legacy), recorded in 2010 but shelved by Prince as being too bleak for the Obama era. It should be no surprise that the 12 tracks are an ideal fit for 2021 (with references to iPhones and Critical Race Theory), and represent the best music he recorded in the 21st century.
Too much of Prince’s music in the decade before his 2016 death lacked focus, but this album sizzles with political portent and calls to uplift Black culture, from the opening title track to the last bars of “One Day We Will B Free.” The session musicians, largely the same from his last few public releases, synchronize with a fervor that more closely resembles Prince’s 1980s work. The album carries a cautionary message that keeping positivity in very grim times is a necessary bit of hard work — a perfect theme for today.
Also New & Noteworthy
LUMP, Animal (Chrysalis/Partisan) – When British blues-folkie Laura Marling joined EDM producer Mike Lindsay as LUMP in 2018, it seemed a one-off, giving both a chance to experiment on each other’s turf. LUMP’s return is something else entirely, an epic and coherent work that approaches the perfection of Marling’s best, like Once I Was an Eagle. She begins with fully formed poems like “Bloom at Night,” letting Lindsay craft them into major songs. Marling fans who bypassed the first LUMP album dare not skip this one.
Yola, Stand for Myself (Easy Eye Sound) – Among emerging Black women with powerful voices, many like Lizzo come from a melodic hip-hop background. Bristol-born Yola (Yolanda Quartey/Carter) starts from the type of Motown dimension that produced Martha and the Vandellas and even Aretha, complete with heavy organ, strategic horns and strings, and powerful backup singers. Producer Dan Auerbach of Black Keys helps Yola expand further in her second album, even sounding a bit country in “Diamond-Studded Shoes.” These songs risked being a bit all over the map, but Yola carves them into a stunning variety show.