Every music genre had much richer representation in 2020 than listeners had any right to expect. Even improvisational noise had a banner year, though new releases from Magik Markers, The Dead C and Nels Cline Singers feature unexpected melodic currents. The shift is most evident in Magik Markers’ 2020 (Drag City), particularly given the past dissonance Elisa Ambrogio and Pete Nolan have offered the world. The nine tracks retain a bit of feedback, but melodies predominate in songs like “That Dream,” reminding us that Ambrogio has a beautiful voice underneath the racket.
The reigning noise champions of Dunedin, New Zealand, The Dead C, hew a bit closer to form in the five-track EP Unknowns (Ba Da Bing), though when voices meet melodic guitar in “The Sky Above,” the band sounds more like Mogwai than Fushitsusha. Wilco guitarist Nels Cline, a free-jazz guitarist since the ’90s, works with experimental vocal ensemble The Nels Cline Singers, who vary radically from album to album. The Singers’ new double album Share the Wealth (Blue Note Records) is one of the ensemble’s wilder works, weaving clashing and dissonant vocal sounds across 10 tracks. Even in a reserved pandemic year, noise is alive and well, if perhaps a bit gentler to the ear.
Also New & Noteworthy
Jules Shear, Slower (Funzalo Records) – Jules Shear, writer of hits for artists such as Cyndi Lauper and The Bangles, has released 14 solo albums in his career, with a voice that now takes on a depth hovering between Michael Stipe and Warren Zevon. The 10 songs here are not intended to prove clever points, but to evoke direct personal disclosures in “Sugar All Day” (which features a harp solo from John B. Sebastian) or “One Pretty Please.”
Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas, III (Smalltown Supersound) – Norwegian producer Hans-Peter Lindstrøm releases many chill-EDM works on his own, and has collaborated twice previously with fellow DJ Prins Thomas (thrice if you count a “Reinterpretations” album). It’s taken the duo more than a decade to finish this third work, offering six instrumental tracks that hint at what Brian Eno’s ambient work would sound like with a more insistent dance beat. This is dreamy space-jazz music for a winter quarantine.