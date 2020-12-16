Given that nearly all country songs, virtually all Irish songs and literally all Tom Waits songs are, by definition, drinking songs, you might think that would be enough. But no, the thirst for melodies that meet the special needs of booze-swilling louts like ourselves is far too great.
So to celebrate the approach of a much-anticipated new year — and the even more anticipated end of this one — here are 10 holiday-appropriate musical suggestions, ranked in order of how drunk you’ll want to be to fully appreciate them.
Of course, if drinking doesn’t happen to be your thing, there’s no need to feel left out. These songs sound just as good sober.
1. “Gin and Juice,” Snoop Dogg
Only Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre could steal the hook from Steve Arrington and Slave’s feel-good anthem “Watching You” and turn it into hip-hop’s best-loved ode to Seagram’s, Tanqueray, bubonic chronic, and this bitch named Sadie. With its chilled-out vibe and sing-along chorus — “Rollin’ down the street smokin’ Indo / Sippin’ on gin and juice / Laid back / With my mind on my money and my money on my mind” — “Gin and Juice” is the perfect way to ease into your New Year’s Eve celebration. It also pairs well with Snoop’s newly announced Indoggo Gin, a gluten-free concoction of laid-back liquor — mixed with juniper, orange, angelica root, strawberry, cassia and coriander botanicals — that’s said to be “smooth like the D.O. Double G.”
2. “Alabama Song,” The Doors
“If we don’t find the next whiskey bar / I tell you we must die.” You can’t get much more direct — or, in the case of Jim Morrison, more prophetic — than that. This Kurt Weill drink-along has been covered by everyone from Dave Van Ronk to Marilyn Manson, but Weill’s wife reportedly favored the Doors version, and so should you.
3. “TiK ToK,” Kesha
The song that launched America’s favorite national security threat, “TiK ToK” was the first single from Kesha’s debut album Animal, the one that went 14 times platinum and transformed her overnight from that hook singer on Flo Rida’s “Right Round” to multimillionaire pop star. Key lyric: “Brush my teeth / With a bottle of Jack / ’Cause when I leave for the night / I ain’t coming back.”
4. “Livin’ in America,” Black 47
Yes, it’s time for that token Irish song. Forget Flogging Molly and anyone who’s ever sung “Danny Boy.” Irish expats Black 47 deliver the definitive drinker’s lament with this ode to immigrant workers. Sample lyric: “And the foreman says / ’C’mon now boys / Stick your fingers down your throats and get to work’ / How I wish to Christ / I stayed home last night / Instead of drinking in America.”
5. “Tequila,” The Champs
To be saved for that special point in the evening when someone needs just a little coaxing to re-enact Paul Reubens’ bartop Pee Wee Herman dance. Be sure to send them the link when you post it on Instagram.
6. “Give Booze a Chance,” Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band
Granted, “Give Booze a Chance” does aim a bit lower than “Give Peace a Chance” when it comes to that whole socially conscious thing, but there’s something to be said for setting realistic goals. Monty Python member Neil Innes and his Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band cohorts’ endearing piss-take on the Plastic Ono Band anthem perfectly captures the ragtag spirit of the original, from its stridently slurred opening (“Everybody’s talking about light ale, brown ale, lager, bitters…”) to the barely forgivable outro in which “Yoko” nags “John” about making a record together.
7. “Tubthumping,” Chumbawamba
U.K. anarchist collective Chumbawamba established themselves as timeless one-hit wonders with the combination drinking song/punter’s anthem heard ’round the world: “He drinks a whiskey drink / He drinks a vodka drink / He drinks a lager drink / He drinks a cider drink…” Not so different, really, from “Give Booze a Chance,” until you get to that workers-of-the-world-unite chorus: “I get knocked down / But I get up again / You’re never gonna keep me down…”
8. “Red Red Wine,” UB40
Not the best work from UB40 or songwriter Neil Diamond, but by this point in the evening, does it really matter?
9. “Margaritaville,” Jimmy Buffett
Oh, come on, you knew it was coming. Maybe you’d prefer Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places.” Or the Eagles’ “Tequila Sunrise.” Come to think of it, Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” might sound good right about now.
10. “Born Slippy,” Underworld
“It was never meant to be a drinking anthem; it was a cry for help,” reformed alcoholic Karl Hyde said of this song’s “lager, lager, lager, lager” refrain. Still the hypnotic techno track’s inclusion in the film Trainspotting ensured that a generation of revelers would hoist their lagers to what soon became the band’s signature song. A word of caution for those who’ve seen the movie: Once you spot that baby crawling across the ceiling, it’s time to call it a night.